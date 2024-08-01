Rakbank’s Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (Rakbank) at ‘A’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed Rakbank’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) and Core Strength (CFS) rating at ‘bbb+’. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable. The Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High is affirmed.



Rakbank’s LT FCR is set two notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of extraordinary support from the UAE government in case of need. The UAE government (sovereign ratings: ‘AA-’/‘A1+’/Stable) has demonstrated such support in the past and, in CI’s view, has the means and willingness to continue to do so in the future. Ordinary support from the major shareholder, the government of Ras Al Khaimah, is also available.



The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS is supported by Rakbank’s improved and good asset quality with more than full coverage of NPLs, solid capital ratios with a high CET 1 component, sound liquidity supported by one of the highest CASA ratios in the sector, and a long track record of generating good income. Rakbank’s diversified business base and strong franchise strength make it less immune to cyclical changes in the economy. Principal challenges are customer concentrations in the deposit base (though much better than the peer group average), exposures to small businesses that tend to be more vulnerable in a downturn, and slow global economic growth and elevated geopolitical risk in the region, although the UAE economy is still doing well on the back of favourable oil prices.



The OPERA assessment reflects the UAE’s continuing dependence on hydrocarbons, although less so than neighbouring countries, with the economic risk partially mitigated by the support of the wealthy emirate of Abu Dhabi. The UAE banking sector remained sound in 2023, fuelled by improving macroeconomic performance and high hydrocarbon prices. The banking system is sound at present, with high levels of capitalisation and moderately low NPLs.



Rakbank continues to diversify its business base; corporate banking and treasury/FI activities now make good contributions to both balance sheet and revenue streams. A solid customer base, good product innovation and high brand recognition underpin the Bank’s continuing success in the retail and business banking segments. It is one of the major providers of credit card services in the country and has a leadership position in the SME market. In our view, the Bank’s banking franchise, underpinned by a strong technology base and a good reputation, can withstand growing competitive pressures. Its good and stable management team has delivered consistently sound results over many years.



Asset quality ratios continue to strengthen and are among the best in the banking sector. NPLs declined last year due to low transfers to Stage 3, repayments and write-offs, reflecting the improved credit environment, while loans and advances recorded good growth across the wholesale, commercial and retail banking portfolios. There was a further improvement in asset quality in Q1 24. A reduced appetite for unsecured and high-risk lending also contributed to the improvement over the last few periods. While the Bank has a moderately high exposure to the small business segment, the credit risk is partially offset by the granular nature of these exposures, the Bank’s long history of operating in this segment, and its strong risk management practices. The Bank’s large capital base and good operating profit provide additional cushions against future asset quality shocks. With economic growth expected to be good this year, we expect new impairments and provisioning costs to stay low in the coming quarters.



Rakbank has a track record of generating high levels of operating income and good earnings. Its profitability ratios are among the best in the banking industry thanks to growth in loans and investments, a wide net interest margin (NIM), a large non-interest income base with sizeable fee income, and a good cost-to-income ratio. The wide NIM largely reflects the Bank’s sizeable retail and SME portfolios on which spreads are high, and a low funding cost due to its large CASA base which has been built up over the last several years. Although Rakbank’s risk charges are high compared to many peer banks, due to its unsecured exposure and conservative provisioning stance, these are comfortably absorbed by high yields. A wide range of products, a high level of digitisation and good marketing have enabled Rakbank to compete effectively against its larger competitors over the last several years. A large proportion of income comprises stable revenues enabling the Bank to generate sustainable earnings even during an economic downturn. Both operating profit and net profit recorded strong growth in 2023 and 2022. Profitability ratios were strong in Q1 24 and we expect income generation to continue to be high this year, although growth rates may slow. Given management plans to widen the product range and further expand the business, profitability metrics are likely to remain good over the medium term.



The Bank has a large customer deposit base which has risen at a good pace over the last two years. It has the highest CASA ratio among UAE banks giving it a funding cost advantage vis a vis peers. Although high interest rates have led to a decline in the CASA ratio in recent periods, the latter remains strong. The large percentage of retail and small business deposits imparts stability to the customer deposit base besides keeping customer concentration levels lower than the sector average. Wholesale funds are moderately low and pose little refinancing risk. Loan-based liquidity ratios strengthened last year due to the strong increase in customer deposits; key ratios are on par with the sector median. The Bank’s stock of liquid assets (as defined by CI) is supplemented by high-quality investment securities that can be disposed of easily or comfortably repo-ed. CI believes that the funding profile is unlikely to change significantly going forward.



The Bank has historically maintained solid capital metrics. Key ratios rose last year owing to the strong growth in regulatory capital, reflecting good earnings and a lower dividend payout compared to previous years. The Bank’s CET 1 ratio is well above the sector median. Since loan-loss reserves more than adequately cover NPLs, capital is not impaired. The Bank has not raised Tier 1 or Tier 2 debt so far and this option is available should it choose to raise more capital. Shareholders have been supportive in the past and are expected to participate in future capital raising activities if required. We believe that the Bank’s good internal capital generation and large capital base would adequately support the planned growth in assets this year.



Rating Outlook



The Stable Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR indicates a better than even chance that the ratings will not change over the next 12 months. We expect key financial parameters to be maintained at least at current levels.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



A one notch upgrade in the LT FCR and BSR or a Positive Outlook over the next 12 months would require a further improvement in the Bank’s standalone profile, which could come from a much stronger capital position, and a larger and more diversified balance sheet.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Though unlikely, the LT FCR and BSR could be downgraded by one notch, or a Negative Outlook assigned, if the Bank’s credit profile deteriorates. This could result from a significant weakening of asset quality or capitalisation that the Bank may not be able to correct in a reasonable period.



