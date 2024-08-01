Istanbul Beykent University ranks fourth in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2024

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) Istanbul Beykent University strengthens its global presence with new partnerships and accreditations, attracting students worldwide, particularly from the Middle East.



Istanbul — Istanbul Beykent University has achieved notable success in the field of sustainability and internationalization, confirmed by its impressive fourth position in the recent Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings for 2024. The university has gained an important place among nearly 2,000 universities from 125 countries, standing out in several categories related to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, ranking 4th among foundation universities in the most important categories of “Zero Hunger”, “End Poverty”, and “Climate Action.”



İstanbul Beykent University is seeking to carve out a niche in the sustainability space, as it believes this focus will be crucial for its student body in the years ahead. Sustainability is not only a key factor in global development but also a significant consideration for the younger generation, who are increasingly concerned about environmental and social issues. By integrating sustainability into its core mission, Beykent aims to equip its students with the knowledge and skills necessary to address the complex challenges of the future, while attracting students worldwide, particularly from the Middle East.



Offering exceptional education in the region with dual degrees



“We are committed to providing our students with exceptional educational opportunities,” said Prof. Dr. Volkan Öngel, Rector of Istanbul Beykent University. “Our partnerships and accreditations are not just about rankings but about providing the overall educational experience that today’s generation need to stay ahead of the game and to thrive in their careers.”



Istanbul Beykent University’s recent agreement with the State University of New York at Cortland (SUNY Cortland) marks a significant milestone. This partnership allows students to earn dual degrees, studying their first two years at Beykent and their last two at SUNY Cortland. This important opportunity benefits students from the New Media program of the Faculty of Communication and the Radio, TV, and Cinema program of the Faculty of Fine Arts, allowing them to have their diplomas recognized both in Türkiye and the USA.



The university is pursuing international accreditation with Germany-based ACQUIN and aims to establish strong academic collaborations, particularly with universities and research centers in the MENA region. These collaborations will include joint research projects, student and faculty exchange programs, and joint diploma programs.



“We expect an approximately 60% increase in applications to our university from MENA countries within the scope of the fairs we attend and are included in our plan,” he stated.













Supporting the International student body



Istanbul Beykent University is seen as an educational bridge for international students, especially those from the Middle East. The university provides academic and social support to aid their cultural adaptation, ensuring a smooth transition and enriching educational experience.



Beykent’s commitment to universality, innovation, and continuous improvement is reflected in its strategic initiatives and educational programs. The university's values emphasize producing new knowledge, following technological developments, and transforming this knowledge into professional skills. Beykent also prioritizes social responsibility and sustainability, aiming to leave a habitable world for future generations.



“All our steps aim to increase student satisfaction and education quality,” added Prof. Dr. Öngel.



“We support students both academically and socially by organizing special programs and activities for their cultural adaptation processes.”



Istanbul Beykent University remains dedicated to fostering an inclusive and innovative educational environment, ensuring that students from around the world receive the highest quality education and professional development opportunities.



