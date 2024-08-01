Kalyan Jewellers' Managing Director TS Kalyanaraman Pledges Rs 5 Crore to Kerala CM's Disaster Relief Fund

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 31 July 2024: In response to the devastating flash floods and landslides that have tragically struck Wayanad, Kerala, TS Kalyanaraman, Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers, has pledged Rs. 5 crores to the Kerala Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). This contribution aims to provide much-needed support to the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts in Wayanad.



“As a company with roots in Kerala, it is heart-wrenching to see our fellow Keralites suffering due to these unexpected landslides and floods. The devastation in Wayanad has not only claimed numerous lives but also displaced families, destroyed homes, and disrupted livelihoods. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected during this challenging time,” said Mr Kalyanaraman.



Kalyan Jewellers has a long-standing tradition of giving back to the community, and this contribution is a continuation of its ongoing efforts to support disaster relief and recovery initiatives in the state. The recent natural disaster has resulted in significant loss of life and property, with over 160 reported deaths and many more injured and missing. Rescue operations are ongoing, with multiple agencies working tirelessly to assist those in need.



“Kerala is our home and we are committed to standing with our people and contributing to the relief efforts. This is a small token of our solidarity and support to providing immediate assistance, and we are prepared to do more if the need arises,” Mr Kalyanaraman added.



The Kalyan Jewellers team extends their deepest sympathies to the families who have lost their loved ones and those who are struggling to cope with the aftermath of this disaster. They also extend their gratitude to the government authorities, rescue teams, and volunteers who have been working tirelessly to mitigate the impact of the disaster and provide relief to those in distress. The company remains committed to supporting these efforts and stands in solidarity with the people of Wayanad during this difficult period.







