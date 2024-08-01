AVTODOM Altufyevo presented watercraft of the SeaDoo brand

(MENAFN- Abtodom)

The most current new watercraft are presented in the showroom of AVTODOM Altufyevo in the midst of the season. SeaDoo watercraft and products of the French company Sealver Waveboat are presented in the dealership.



Various models of BRP jet skis, such as BRP SeaDoo GTX, BRP SeaDoo GTR, BRP SeaDoo RXT-X RS are presented in the showroom. Sealver boats are represented by the Z6 Hevo, Z7 Hevo and Z8 Hevo model line. Visitors can see large equipment in the specialized parking lot of the dealership.



SeaDoo is a Canadian brand of personal water scooters and boats manufactured by Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP). SeaDoo GTX personal watercraft is one of the most popular models. It is a great choice for all lovers of active recreation on the water. The model features stunning design, advanced technology and a high level of comfort. It is the perfect choice for any water adventure.



The SeaDoo GTX personal watercraft features a Rotax engine with R.A.V.E. exhaust, a seat for three passengers, dual mirrors, deck pads, a ski eye, a left-hand reverse lever and a modern dashboard. This model perfectly combines style, comfort and performance.



French boats and motorboats Sealver Waveboat are available to customers of AVTODOM Altufyevo in various modifications. Sealver Waveboat Z6 Hevo, Z7 Hevo, Z8 Hevo - boats for transporting a jet ski. These develop a speed of up to 78 km/h. The dimensions of the side are a distinctive feature of the three models. Z6 Hevo has a length of 62 meters and a width of 31 meters. Model Z7 Hevo of the middle segment. Its length is 72 meters. The width is 32 meters. Z8 Hevo is the largest boat for transporting jet skis. It has impressive dimensions. The length is 82 meters. The width is 32 meters.



Customers can evaluate the new products of summer 2024, the most popular models and other equipment for active recreation of the SeaDoo brand in AVTODOM Altufyevo. It is located at the address 85th km of the Moscow Ring Road, vl. 5, p. 1. A wide range of ATVs, tricycles, buggies and jet skis are available at the dealership.



"Boats and watercraft have become very popular now, in the midst of the season. The demand for active recreation is growing among customers. Equipment for riding and specially equipped boats for transporting different models are presented in the dealership center AVTODOM Altufyevo", - Oleg Romanenko, Head of the Ducati dealer network of the AVTODOM Group, commented.







