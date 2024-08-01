NLX Acquires 'Voice With Visuals' Technology Provider Radish Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NLX ®, the AI powering advanced conversational experiences for the world's most admired brands, today announces it has acquired Radish Systems and its patented ChoiceView® which seamlessly adds visual interaction on voice transactions to improve efficiency, user experience, and accessibility for customer service inquiries. This complements NLX's proprietary which includes its industry-leading, patented multimodal capabilities.

"We have long believed that an immersive experience that synchronizes multiple channels, like voice and web or mobile, is the best way to guide a customer through their service journey because it builds trust and lets the user drive the interaction at their own pace until it's resolved," said

Andrei Papancea, CEO and Chief Product Officer at NLX. "Our acquisition of Radish Systems and its intellectual property is part of our broader growth strategy for NLX and our ongoing investment in multimodal technology, ensuring our customers continue to have access to and can deploy best-in-class conversational experiences that meet and exceed the expectations of their customers."

NLX customers leveraging multimodal experiences have recorded consistently high automation and customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores in the 80th to 90th percentiles, well above the industry average. Coupled with NLX's no-code conversation application builder, business users are able to iterate on chat, voice, and multimodal experiences, ensuring they are optimized for customer needs.

"As customer experiences move toward automated exchanges that more closely resemble the natural flow of human conversation, it's increasingly important that large enterprises are equipped with technology that enables them to build, deploy, and innovate on those applications at scale," said Blair Pleasant, President and Principal Analyst of COMMfusion LLC. "NLX is well positioned to shape this future for businesses, and the addition of Radish's ChoiceView is an important investment in that strategy."

Dr. Richard Davis, Radish Co-founder and CTO, stated, "After inventing the initial concept of visual interactive voice response and visual live agents, we're pleased that our vision and the ChoiceView technology will live on as part of the NLX solution. ChoiceView brings new opportunities for voice-and-visual customer engagement with both automated systems and live agents. It enables users to easily incorporate multimodal solutions in their own systems."

Founded in 2009, Radish Systems focused on improving the contact center experience by introducing visual interactive voice response and visual live assistance solutions that are compatible with the existing infrastructure. The goal is to improve the way businesses communicate with mobile devices and browser users.

About NLX

NLX is an enterprise AI platform for building and managing chat, voice, and multimodal applications at scale. As human interactions with technology become increasingly conversation-based, NLX makes it practical for organizations to create, deploy, and manage conversational experiences for any industry or use case; working in concert with any large language model and technology stack. NLX enables the world's biggest brands, including Comcast, Red Bull, and United Airlines, among others, to invest in a future where interactions with technology mirror the natural ebb and flow of people's day-to-day decision-making.

About Radish Systems

Radish Systems, a mobile/enterprise software and professional services company, improves the way organizations communicate visually with all callers through its award-winning ChoiceView products and services. ChoiceView is a patented, omnichannel, cloud-based communications service, accessible via web apps and APIs. It introduces a new kind of voice-and-visual phone call positioned between a voice-only call and a videoconference. It delivers an enhanced user experience on the types of calls we make every day and improves contact center efficiency and accessibility. Radish is an AWS Qualified Software Partner.

