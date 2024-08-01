Prebys Introduces 2024 Grant Funding To Strengthen San Diego County's Arts And Culture Landscape

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Organizations Receiving Part of the $5.7 Million Foster a Thriving San Diego Art Scene Prebys funds these grantees as part of a commitment to Accessibility, Creativity, and Viability SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2023, The Conrad Prebys Foundation introduced a strategic plan focused on creating community well-being through the affirmation of purpose, opportunity, and belonging for every resident. The plan was based on more than a hundred interviews and a listening tour across the county. The foundation funds visual and performing arts, medical research, health care, and youth success and holds a vision in the arts for San Diego County over the next 10 - 20 years. The vision identifies investment in community-based arts groups will help achieve a vision of:

Great Art for All : Ensuring that great art is created by and accessible to the entire community.

National Recognition : Establishing San Diego's arts and culture landscape as a leader in culturally inclusive and excellent art. Financial Strength : Supporting artists and cultural practitioners and the arts economy to provide exceptional arts experiences to the community. NEW STUDY: San Diego Is One of the Most Culturally Robust Regions in the U.S. At the same time, according to a new study by Americans for the Arts, A new study of the economic impact of the arts ranks San Diego County as one of the most "culturally robust" regions in the United States. The study also finds that "nonprofit arts organizations generated nearly $1.4 billion in economic activity in 2022, supported over 19,000 jobs, and served 19.2 million visitors." One could say the timing of the Prebys grant announcement coming on the heels of the new study is serendipitous. Prebys recognizes that investing in our arts and culture community helps to build a more prosperous region for all San Diegans. About the Arts and Culture Landscape As a part of their vision, Prebys invited organizations to apply for grants based on their potential to expand audiences, serve diverse communities, uplift underrepresented artists, and align with the initiative's goals. 38 awards were made to local organizations. initial invitation, each applicant completed a thorough and intentional application process ensuring the alignment of the organization's work and the grant's intended outcomes. The Arts and Culture Landscape, also known as Arts Ecosystem, grant awards

aim to empower arts organizations across the region by:

Boosting Capacity : Enhancing staffing, improving facilities, and fostering strategic partnerships.

Expanding Audiences : Engaging new and diverse audiences to broaden cultural participation.

Enhancing Relevance : Tailoring initiatives to the unique dynamics of the San Diego region. Promoting Sustainability : Introducing sustainable practices for the long-term viability of local nonprofits. About the Grantees "When combined with Prebys 2023 Arts grantees, these organizations paint a more comprehensive picture of the region's arts and culture ecosystem, reflecting our commitment to fostering a robust and inclusive cultural landscape," said Grant Oliphant, CEO of the Prebys Foundation. "The Conrad Prebys Foundation is thrilled to announce the 2024 "Arts Ecosystem" grantees, an initiative designed to invigorate San Diego County's vibrant arts and culture landscape." The awarded organizations represent the rich tapestry of art, culture, and creativity in San Diego County. They serve diverse populations, including individuals with disabilities and border communities. Many of these organizations work collaboratively, advocate for arts causes, and support local governments, aligning closely with the Prebys mission to build countywide arts capacity. The grantees include:

Organization Name Award La Jolla Music Society $325,000 San Diego Art Matters $260,000 San Diego Museum of Art $325,000 The Old Globe $325,000 Asian Culture and Media Alliance Inc. $200,000 Asian Story Theater $150,000 Barona Cultural Center & Museum $125,000 Blindspot Collective $150,000 Borrego Art Institute $100,000 The Front Arte y Cultura at Casa Familiar Inc. $125,000 Center for World Music $150,000 Classics 4 Kids $110,000 Cygnet Theatre Company $200,000 Friends of Friendship Park $200,000 Imperial Beach Arts Bureau $195,000 INSITE $75,000 Institute of Contemporary Art, San Diego $130,000 La Mesa Park and Recreation Foundation $120,000 Loud Fridge Theatre Group $50,000 Mainly Mozart, Inc. $180,000 Mingei International Museum $150,000 Museum of Us $250,000 New Village Arts $100,000 ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station $150,000 OnStage Playhouse Inc. $36,000 Outside the Lens $100,000 Pacific Arts Movement $125,000 Playwrights Project $100,000

WorldBeat Cultural Center $100,000 Reuben H Fleet Science Center $200,000 San Diego Museum Council Inc $150,000 San Diego Opera $200,000 San Diego Performing Arts League $100,000 The High Steppers Drill Team, Inc. $100,000 Trinity One Theatre Troupe Inc. $130,000 TuYo Theatre Inc. $140,000 Wheelchair Dancers Organization $70,000 Write Out Loud $80,000 Grand Total $5,776,000

"Prebys looks forward to continuing to partner with each grantee and learn from their experiences," said Emily Young, Vice President of Prebys Foundation. "Our hope is that they grow their organizations by investing in their staff, practitioners, and volunteers to serve the communities as they see fit."

During the funding cycle, organizations will report on how the funds help and what additional support they need to further a vibrant arts and culture in the region.

Quotes from the Awardees

When asked about their vision for their continued work, those receiving the awards provided the following insight:

Asian Culture and Media Alliance Inc. - "ACMA is deeply humbled and grateful for the generous support from the Conrad Prebys Foundation. This significant grant marks a pivotal moment for us, enabling the creation of the ACMA Digital Media Arts Academy that will serve as a cornerstone in providing not only greatly expanded capacity for our existing programs but also benefit our arts ecosystem by cultivating a new space for enhanced community engagement opportunities and facilities for supporting emerging artists." Cathlyn Choi, Founder and Executive Director.



Blindspot Collective - "We are deeply grateful to the Prebys Foundation for their generous support, which will significantly enhance our capacity to serve historically excluded artists and communities. This grant will allow us to pursue permanent space in San Diego, providing a dedicated home for innovative and inclusive theater which will not only benefit our organization but the broader sector. With this support, we are excited to expand our reach and deepen our impact on the cultural ecosystem of our region." - Blake McCarty, Executive Artistic Director

Center for World Music - "We are thankful for the Prebys Foundation's considerate approach and transformative impact," stated Monica Emery, executive director of the Center for World Music. "The Arts Ecosystem grant will enhance our ability to facilitate meaningful connections through world music and dance, nurturing a deep sense of belonging for all."

Classics 4 Kids - " Classics 4 Kids is excited to continue expanding our live orchestra performances, in-school assemblies, and virtual music programs with the support of the Arts Ecosystem Grant. We look forward to deepening our partnerships and reaching more under-resourced and historically underrepresented communities throughout San Diego County." - Kiran Shelat, Executive Director

Cygnet Theatre Company - "San Diego is a vibrant center for arts and culture, and this funding exemplifies our organization's dedication to harnessing the power of theatre to make a positive impact on people and places.

We take great pride in the abundance of talented local artists, collectives, musicians, and theaters who continually create impactful works of art that showcase the diversity of our communities. Our heartfelt thanks go out to the Prebys Foundation for their support of Cygnet Theatre and the arts in our region."– Sean Murray, Artistic Director

Friends of Friendship Park - "All of us at the Friends of Friendship Park are grateful to the Prebys Foundation for investing in the values of transnational solidarity and belonging.

The cross-border meeting place known as Friendship Park holds unique potential to serve as a resplendent platform for these values in an age when separation, suspicion, and fearmongering are given such powerful voice."

- John Fanestil, Executive Director

Imperial Beach Arts Bureau - "At IBAB, we have a simple goal of making art accessible and fun for everyone that comes to Imperial Beach. We want people to have good memories of their time spent in Imperial Beach, and remembering all the art is a big part of those memories" - Justin Anderson, IBAB President.

La Mesa Park and Recreation Foundation – "We are incredible honored and thrilled to receive this grant" said Misty Thompson, Executive Director, "This support marks a significant milestone for our community's arts and cultural development. Thanks to the Prebys Foundation, we are building a vibrant cultural landscape where art and expression can thrive."

Mingei International Museum - "Mingei is thrilled to partner with Prebys Foundation to fulfill our commitment to sparking community connections. These funds will enable the Museum to collaborate with local organizations and artists through a series of creative and accessible community-centered programs."

- Jessica Hanson York, Executive Director & CEO



Museum of Us – "The "Race: Power, Resistance & Change" exhibit will be a community-centered platform for regional BIPOC artists to share their own narratives, challenge stereotypes and explore the complexities of the cultural constructs of Race. It will expose visitors to the experience of resistance, identity and advocacy for systemic change from the perspective of historically marginalized communities. We are deeply grateful to the Prebys Foundation for supporting this important work." - Micah Parzen, CEO

New Village Arts - "New Village Arts is honored to receive support from the Prebys Foundation in support of our mission of creating adventurous artistic experiences to awaken the human spirit. These funds will be utilized to support the diverse staff at New Village Arts, creating sustainability and enabling growth for the organization. The Prebys Foundation is leading the way in philanthropic support in our region and the impact of their generosity will be felt for generations to come." - Kristianne Kurner, Founder and Executive Artistic Director

Outside the Lens - "Outside the Lens cultivates confidence, creativity, and connection in the next generation of changemakers. We are so grateful for the support of the Prebys Foundation, which will play a pivotal role in expanding our out-of-school programming for San Diego teenagers, creating new opportunities for underserved youth to engage in creative expression and experience community connection."- Sarah Beckman, OTL Executive Director

Pacific Arts Movement -

"This partnership underscores our shared commitment to nurturing the next generation of storytellers and ensuring diverse voices are heard and amplified.

We extend our deepest gratitude to the Prebys Foundation for their dedication to the arts and their belief in the transformative power of storytelling. Together, we are making a significant impact on the lives of aspiring filmmakers and enriching our cultural landscape.

Thank you for your unwavering support and generosity. This summer marks the 20th year of Reel Voices, and we are excited about the many more years to come." – Charles Thunyakij, Reel Voices Education Coordinator

Reuben H Fleet Science Center - "The Fleet Science Center is excited to continue the work that was started with the Art for Planetary Health initiative. We look forward to co-creating programs with community partners and deepening the Fleet's existing relationships in the communities of San Ysidro, National City, Barrio Logan and the Greater Neighborhoods of Southeastern San Diego." – Steven Snyder, PhD, President and CEO

San Diego Museum Council Inc - "The Prebys Foundation is directly helping the San Deigo Museum Council make museums more accessible for all San Diegans. With their funding, we are able to remove economic barriers for all people to enjoy the cultural and educational benefits of museums, while also increasing access for museums throughout the region." – Bob Lehman, Executive Director

San Diego Museum of Art - "The San Diego Museum of Art is incredibly grateful to the Prebys Foundation for their support of arts in our community. This Prebys grant helps enable critical infrastructure upgrades that will equip us to continue inspiring, educating, and cultivating curiosity in San Diego and beyond." -- Roxana Velásquez, Maruja Baldwin Executive Director and CEO

San Diego Performing Arts League - "The San Diego Performing Arts League is dedicated to fostering a vibrant arts community by ensuring accessible and inclusive opportunities for all. Our mission is to not only enhance public access to the arts, but also to support performing arts professionals in securing meaningful job opportunities. Through support from the Prebys Foundation, we aim to enrich the cultural landscape of San Diego and empower artists to thrive." Jay Henslee, SDPAL Board President

About Prebys Foundation:

Prebys Foundation is the largest independent private foundation in San Diego County, a unique tri-national area encompassing communities from San Diego, Tijuana, and the Kumeyaay Nation. The foundation works to create an inclusive, equitable, and dynamic future for all San Diegans. Prebys advances excellence and shared opportunity through investments in groundbreaking institutions, ideas, and people to ensure more people in the region are financially secure, healthy, empowered, and connected. For more information about the Prebys Foundation, visit prebysfdn .

