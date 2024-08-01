Food Traceability Market Size To Hit $26.1 BN By 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food traceability size is estimated to be valued at USD 16.8 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 26.1 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 9.1%, in terms of value. There is an increase in the demand of tracking the safety and concern about food and beverages, which is driving the market.

Drivers and Opportunities

Drivers: Increase in foodborne diseases and food adulteration incidents cause serious health-related issues

Foodborne illnesses are generally caused due to the contamination of food with pathogens and mycotoxins. The presence of pathogens, such as Salmonella and Listeria, in food certainly compromises the microbiological safety and quality of food, thereby resulting in foodborne illnesses. According to the CDC, 76 million cases of foodborne illnesses are recorded in the US every year, resulting in 325,000 hospitalizations and 5000 deaths. Although, according to WHO, the WHO region of the Americas has the second-lowest burden due to foodborne diseases.

Opportunities: Government contribution to offer opportunities for the adoption of food traceability systems

Stringent regulations set by the government in developed regions, such as Europe, are projected to further highlight the importance of food safety across all stages of the supply chain. For instance, EFSA (European Food Safety Agency) is raising the awareness of food safety in Europe and amendments are made in the General Food Law Regulation to improve risk assessment across the food supply chains. This will present opportunities for the adoption of traceability systems to assess and mitigate risks associated with food contamination.

According to the food safety director of the WHO, in the Eastern Europe and Central Asian regions, where food is dealt with by more than five ministries, a good level of communication should exist between the parties to ensure the safety of food from production to inspect food products. These trends would contribute to the growing demand for food traceability technologies and software to trace food product contamination.

The food manufacturing technology application segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period

Food traceability software not only proves to be beneficial for end-use consumers but also to all the stakeholders along the food supply chain right from the growers to the end product distributors. The most well-known collaboration project about traceability so far is between Walmart and IBM. A surge and shift in consumer demand from the foodservice channel to retail channels are driven by the increase in at-home usage due to COVID-19 sheltering-in-place precautions. These are estimated to result in some consumer-packaged goods manufacturers that are witnessing a corresponding increase in volume, revenue, and profits.

Countries such as India and China are dominating the market in the region

In India, the FSSAI operates to safeguard the quality of food consumed and exported across the world. It regulates, frames, and supervises the supply chain of food safety and quality testing. It manages the food laws and has simplified the process of food safety and quality testing so that these can be easily implemented. In India, food safety is a collective effort taken by expert bodies such as the MPEDA, Spices Board, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), and EIA.

