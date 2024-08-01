(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures , the arm of leading exchange and Web3 company OKX, has issued updates for August 1, 2024.

OKX Ventures to Host MEV-Themed Portfolio Meeting on X

OKX Ventures is excited to announce an upcoming MEV-themed Portfolio Meeting to be held on August 2 at 19:00 (UTC+8) on X (formerly Twitter). This event will focus on the latest developments and future prospects in the field of Maximum Extractable Value (MEV).

The Portfolio Meeting will feature prominent builders from the MEV space, including representatives from aprMEV, Shutter Network, Scroll ZKP and Metis L2. These industry experts will share their insights and discuss critical topics related to MEV.

Agenda:

A comprehensive overview of the current state of MEV and its impact on the blockchain ecosystemInnovative solutions and strategies being developed to address MEV-related challengesProjections and future trends for MEV in the evolving blockchain landscape

Previously known as Miner Extractable Value, Maximal Extractable Value (MEV) refers to the extra value obtainable by manipulating the order of transactions within a blockchain block. This surplus of value usually comes from block producers applying various MEV strategies to their own advantage. While some MEV extraction strategies can contribute to network efficiency, others can disadvantage users and raise security concerns.

About OKX Ventures

OKX Ventures is the investment arm of the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and Web3 technology company OKX, focusing on exploring the best blockchain projects on a global scale and supporting cutting-edge blockchain technology innovation.

