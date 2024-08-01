10 Police Constables Dismissed Following Inquiry Into Inmate Escape In Charsadda

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) On June 13, 2024, an incident involving the escape of prisoner Wali Muhammad from a van in the jurisdiction of Thana Maltoon, Charsadda, prompted District Police Officer (DPO) Masood Ahmed to take serious notice. Following the DPO's orders, an inquiry committee led by SP Investigation was formed. Based on the committee's findings, 10 police constables have been dismissed from service.

Wali Muhammad, wanted for charges including murder and attempted murder, managed to escape while being transferred from court to jail. In response to this incident, departmental actions have been taken against the police personnel for negligence and carelessness.

In a statement regarding the incident, DPO Charsadda emphasized that accountability within the police force will continue, and any form of negligence will not be tolerated. He further stated that there is no room for carelessness in police duty, and stringent measures will be implemented to prevent such incidents in the future.