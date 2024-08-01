Unprecedented Heatwave Grips Pakistan: A Summer Like Never Before

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Climate change has gripped not only Pakistan but much of the world, leading to longer summers and shorter winters. This year, June and July recorded some of the most intense heatwaves in history, severely affecting people's lives.

In Peshawar's bustling Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Irfanullah, a sherbet vendor, expressed his distress over the unprecedented heat: "I've never seen such intense heat before. Despite good sales, standing under the scorching sun, even with an umbrella, has been unbearable." Recently, Irfanullah suffered from cholera, forcing him to take two days off. His doctor attributed his illness to the extreme heat, advising him to stay hydrated and work in the shade.

Similarly, Haji Miraj, a garment trader, is also troubled by the sweltering heat this year. He noted a sharp decline in customers, especially women: "Previously, women would shop even in the summer, but now they are nowhere to be seen. With such intense heat, why would they leave their homes? The Independence Day celebrations are approaching, but I doubt people will come out to shop if the heat persists."

Haji Miraj also pointed out that the heatwave, coupled with frequent power outages, has made life unbearable, often leaving him with headaches: "God knows where this extreme heat came from."

Record-Breaking Temperatures

Climate change expert Daud Khan told TNN that last year, temperatures in Pakistan remained moderate in May at around 19°C, leading people to believe that the heat wouldn't be severe. However, June and July saw a significant spike, causing widespread distress. This year, July 21 and 22 marked the hottest days in history, not just in Pakistan but globally, according to a report by the UK's Carbon Brief. The organization collected data from 66 countries, including typically cooler regions like Europe and Latin America, which also experienced rising temperatures. While July is usually the hottest month, it seems August might follow suit, though it's too early to predict definitively.

Khan also discussed the Paris Agreement 2015, where around 170 countries pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon, methane, and petroleum products, by 2030. In Pakistan, initiatives like electric motorbikes and the widespread use of solar panels are underway to mitigate the greenhouse effect.

Impact on Health, Economy, and Agriculture

Daud Khan highlighted the severe impact of rising temperatures on health, economy, and agriculture in Pakistan: "Heatwaves can be deadly for both humans and animals. Higher temperatures adversely affect fruit, vegetable, and crop production, leading to decreased yields. Over the past few years, there has been a noticeable decline in fruit production, such as peaches in Malakand and plums across the province. The size of the fruits has also diminished due to the rising temperatures."

Khan further explained the adverse effects on tobacco farming in Swabi last year, where unusual rains and hailstorms caused significant damage, increasing costs for farmers. This highlights how extreme temperatures, irregular rainfall, and storms are affecting all aspects of life.

Meteorological Insights

Dr. Muhammad Faheem, Director of the Meteorological Department in Peshawar, noted that unusual rainfall followed by sudden drought and extreme heat points to climate change. International organizations like the IPCC have clearly stated that South Asia, particularly Pakistan, will face increasing climate change impacts, such as longer heatwaves and unusual rain patterns.

"This year, from May 21 to 27, we experienced a heatwave episode. Previously, heat waves lasted for two or three days, but now their duration has increased. In May, temperatures in our southern districts like Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu reached up to 47°C," said Dr. Faheem.

He also warned that the high temperatures in June and July could cause glaciers in northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to melt, increasing the risk of flooding in rivers. The department stayed in contact with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to issue early warnings in case of extreme conditions.

The World Meteorological Organization declared 2023 as the hottest year on record. Scientists and environmental experts had predicted that this trend would continue, and indeed, the last week of July 2024 saw temperatures break all previous records. According to data from the European Union's Copernicus Earth Observation Service, the hottest temperature recorded on July 6, 2023, was 17.8°C, which reached 17.9°C and 17.16°C on July 21 and 22, 2024, respectively, breaking all historical records.