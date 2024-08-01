Meteorological Department Warns Of Intense Monsoon Rains Across Pakistan
The Meteorological Department has forecasted intense monsoon rains across Pakistan from today until August 6. The expected downpour will affect Islamabad, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the forecast includes heavy rains with thunderstorms and strong winds in Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Swat, Malakand, Shangla, Upper Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Buner, Bajaur, Khyber, and Kurram.
In a tragic incident, severe rains and resulting floodwaters claimed the lives of 12 family members in Dara Adam Khel, Kohat.
Additionally, in Mansehra, the bridge at Mahanndari was washed away, leading to the closure of the Kaghan Highway. Consequently, a complete ban has been imposed on tourists visiting the Kaghan Valley.
