Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faces Devastation: 19 Dead, 15 Injured In 48 Hours Of Storms And Flash Floods

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Over the past 48 hours, severe winds, heavy rains, and flash floods have resulted in the tragic deaths of 19 people and injuries to 15 others across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the deceased include 4 men, 4 women, and 11 children. Among the are 6 men, 3 women, and 6 children. The intense storms and rain have damaged 61 homes, with 37 houses partially destroyed and 24 completely demolished.

The affected areas include Kohat, Bajaur, Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swat, Charsadda, Swabi, South Waziristan, and Hangu. PDMA and district administrations have launched relief operations in these regions, deploying heavy machinery to clear blocked roads.

PDMA has instructed district administrations to expedite assistance to the victims. Relevant agencies and district authorities are in constant communication, closely monitoring the situation.

The Director General of PDMA has advised the public to avoid traveling to tourist destinations until conditions normalize. PDMA's Emergency Operations Center is fully operational, and the public can contact 1700 for information or guidance regarding any emergencies, weather conditions, or road closures.