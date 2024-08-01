At 9.0 % CAGR, Ethnic Food Market Size Projected To Reach USD USD 106.5 Billion By 2032: Prophecy Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “Ethnic Food Market” from 2022-2032 with covered segments By Type (Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, and Others), By Distribution (Online, Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets), and By Regional Forecast, (2022-2032), which provides the perfect mix of strategies, and industrial expertise with new cutting-edge to give the best experience.

Covina, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global ethnic food market size and share is projected to grow from USD 42.9 Billion in 2022 to reach USD 106.5 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0 % during the forecast period (2022 - 2032).

Ethnic Food Market Report Overview

Cuisine that comes from a particular ethnic or cultural group and incorporates special ingredients, cooking methods, and flavors that honor the local culture is known as ethnic food. Important attributes include unique tastes, customary preparation techniques, and cultural importance connected to historical, social, or religious occurrences. Italian pasta, Chinese stir-fry, Mexican tacos, and Indian curries are a few examples. Many prefer terminology like "international cuisine" or "world food" to highlight global culinary traditions, making the term "ethnic food" subjective and culturally influenced.

The ethnic food market refers to the marketing and distribution of food items that emanate from a particular ethnic or cultural group, normally manufactured and consumed outside their nation of origin. Some of the key characteristics are a wide variety of cuisines, expanding consumer demand as a result of globalization, and several distribution outlets, for instance, supermarkets, specialty shops, internet platforms, and restaurants. Distribution channels, type of products, regions, and ethnicity are some of the variables used in market segmentation.

Competitive Landscape:

The Ethnic Food Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



General Mills Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Nestle

Associated British Foods PLC

The Spice Tailor

ARYZTA AG

Asli Fine Foods

Paulig Group McCormick & Company Inc.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Shifts in Demography

It is in this very direction that the ethnic food sector grows, due to how immigration, globalization, and rising birth rates within minority groups are transforming national demography. People who belong to different backgrounds integrate into the mainstream cultures, carrying their culinary traditions with them. This has therefore resulted in a boom in demand for real ethnic cuisines due to this diversity. Moreover, the young generation is also more adventurous with new foods, thus increasing innovation and curiosity about food. As exposure to more diverse food increases, people moving from rural to urban areas also contribute to a high effect on the tastes of consumers towards ethnic dishes.

Shopping Patterns

The growing demand for ethnic meals has been favored by the large influence of social media, new culinary experiences, health and wellness trends, and convenience. Ethnic cuisines offer a fulfilling substitute for conventional Western diets with a priority on fresh ingredients and healthy methods of cooking. Prepackaged and preseasoned ethnic food choices proliferate, and places like Instagram and TikTok facilitate these cuisines' popularity. Often, ethnic cuisines tout ethical and sustainably derived products; thus, foods that bring about conscientious and eco-friendly production are normally encouraged. Pop-up restaurants, food festivals, and culinary tours that can mirror the diversity in ethnic cuisine will increase because of the desire for an immersive experience in dining.

Market Trends:

Sector Advancements

The ethnic food market is also growing at a fast pace because of shifting consumer preferences, technological innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit. Indeed, niche ethnic grocery stores are companies that cater to specific ethnic groups, while grocery stores and supermarkets are creating lanes of ethnic foods amidst consumer demand for authentic ingredients. Ethnic cuisines make their way into food trucks and restaurants across menus. While the rise of e-commerce changed how consumers access and purchase ethnic cuisine products, ghost kitchens, and virtual restaurants blew open ethnic food concepts. Now, subscription boxes and meal kits allow easy experimentation with many ethnic cuisines without leaving home.

Segmentation:

Ethnic Food Market is segmented based on Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Type Insights

Type segmentation in ethnic food would stratify a wide range of products based on culinary origin or characteristic, helping firms know consumer preferences, know the basis of marketing strategy and identify growth opportunities. The common type classifications are cuisine-based, product-based, ingredient-based, and dietary restriction-based. Type segmentation not only identifies target markets but also enables product development and distribution channels. It, however, also comes with challenges such as overlapping segments, evolving consumer behavior, and continuous segmentation analysis. Successful ethnic food market segmentation by type can help the business to outperform its competitors and get an overview of the needs of consumers.

Distribution Channel Insights

One of the most important strategies for ethnic food businesses in the market is distribution channel segmentation, wherein markets are divided into different channels to get to the consumers. The main distribution channels include offline retail, online retail, direct-to-consumer, food service, restaurants, and institutional food service. The choice of distribution channel will be based on the target market, the type of product, the image of the brand, its geographical presence, the competitive environment, cost and efficiency, and finally, challenges versus opportunities. However understanding demographics, preferences, and purchasing behavior is always necessary in the selection of appropriate channels. One can be sure that different ethnic food products will require a particular sort of distribution channel. Brand positioning also has a role to play.

Recent Development:



In March 2024, Omsom is taking Asian food mainstream as demand grows for ethnic packaged food. Asian food startup Omsom is setting its sights on the growing ethnic packaged food market. Similar to how Cava (CAVA) and Chipotle (CMG) popularized Mediterranean and Mexican food on their way to becoming multibillion-dollar enterprises, Omsom aims to win America over with its Asian cooking sauces and packaged spicy noodles.

Regional Insights



North America: The North American ethnic foods market is fragmented and driven by supermarkets, ethnic grocery stores, and online platforms. It comprises a broad category of ethnic cuisine, ranging from Mexican and Indian to Chinese and Italian. Some of the main categories in ethnic foods are Mexican, Asian, Mediterranean, Latin American, and regional Mexican cuisines. While growth in the marketplace is driven by immigration and cultural diversification, further down the line, it's the health and wellness trends that really started to align with so many ethnic cuisines. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region, including China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand, is a treasure trove of foods and has rapidly urbanizing centers, making it a huge opportunity in the global ethnic cuisine market. However, with the dynamics of the region and growing interest in ethnic food by consumers, it certainly points to a very promising future ahead and makes up for obstacles like supply chain complexity and authenticity.

Ethnic Food Market, By Type (Italian, Mexican, Japanese, Chinese, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

