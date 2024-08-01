Vistara, First Indian Airline To Offer Free Wi-Fi Onboard

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) New Delhi : Vistara has become the first Indian airline to offer free Wi-Fi on international flights. The full-service carrier, a joint venture of Tata-Singapore Airlines, said, it will offer 20 minutes of free Wi-Fi to flyers on international flights, as per a release.

About the development, Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara, said, "We are confident that customers will appreciate this value addition, which aims to make their Vistara journey more convenient, productive, and seamless."

The 20-minute Wi-Fi access will allow in all cabins to stay connected and is ideal for those who wish to purchase extended Wi-Fi plans using Indian credit/debit cards, added the release. The service is available on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo aircraft.

According to Vistara, it will enable customers to receive one-time passwords via email, facilitating the purchase of extended in-flight Wi-Fi during the active session.

Internet surfing on these flights is priced at RS 1,577.54 plus GST, which includes audio and video streaming on social media and the web. Unlimited data, allowing all streaming protocols, is available at RS 2707.04 plus GST.

The airline said, Business Class and Platinum Club Vistara members will be provided with an additional 50 MB of complimentary Wi-Fi. Furthermore, the non-members will be charged RS 372.74 plus GST for unlimited data access.