Oppo Launches New Smartphone With AI Features In BD

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Oppo recently launched its latest line-up of smartphones, unveiling the "Reno12 Series", during a programme at International City Bashundhara in the capital.

The phones are designed to deliver smooth experience straight out of the box, up to 50 months of usage and a 50-month fluency protection that gives users a new phone with incredible smoothness.

Speaking on the occasion, Damon Yang, Managing Director, Oppo Bangladesh, said, "Oppo's industry-leading is bringing a radical change to how users interact with their phones. We have pioneered innovations with the belief that smartphones are the most important personal AI devices."

Customers can look forward to experiencing inspiring innovations of the Oppo Reno12 Series with a wide range of offerings: Reno12 F (8GB+256GB) at BDT 34,990, Reno12 F 5G (12GB+256GB) at BDT 42,990 and Reno12 (12GB+512GB) at BDT 59,990.

Oppo's self-developed AI LinkBoost full-link network data transmission engine combines intelligent network selection and other technologies to improve weak signals, network congestion, and stuttering problems.

Seamlessly switch data networks in WiFi dead zones at home, the office, shopping malls, and more. Enjoy fast signal recovery in elevators, providing stable signals when entering and exiting.

BeaconLink ensures you can make voice calls even when there is no mobile signal.

Oppo promises a longer-running, prolonged lifespan for the Reno12 F's 5000 mAh large battery with 45W SUPERVOOC.