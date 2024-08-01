More Emirates A380 Service To Bali

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates has announced that it will operate a second daily A380 service between Bali and Dubai, starting 1 September and until 26 October, to meet the surge in demand to the island during the upcoming peak season.

The news service will replace the current 777 service.



By serving Bali with double A380 flights, the airline will offer more than 2,600 additional weekly seats to and from the island to help accommodate the growing demand during the peak travel season. With this additional service, more to and from Indonesia can enjoy the iconic double-decker's best-in-class products and services, including its spacious cabins, the exclusive Onboard Lounge.

Emirates launched a non-stop daily service from Dubai to Bali in 2015, adding to its scheduled flights to Jakarta which began in 1992. Emirates flies to more than 144 destinations across six continents and currently offers double daily flights to Jakarta and Bali.

