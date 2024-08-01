Captech To Launch VISTAR Application Pilot Program, Revolutionizing The Customer Experience With Augmented Reality

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- James Merriman, Undergrounding Program Senior Director

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech) a leading and innovation consulting firm, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new tool, VISTAR , customized as part of a pilot for Pacific and Electric Company's (PG&E) Undergrounding and System Hardening program. This transformative initiative will leverage augmented reality (AR) technology to enhance project planning, design and customer engagement for PG&E's program to put powerlines underground to help mitigate wildfire risk.

The VISTAR tool is geared toward providing customers with a realistic view of the impacts to their property as part of critical wildfire safety work. VISTAR empowers field teams with real-time visualization of utility equipment such as poles, transformers, retaining walls and safety protection equipment, which enhances customer trust and confidence. Additionally, VISTAR creates internal alignment for cross functional teams to drive better installation outcomes and cost savings.

Andy Sofish, CapTech CEO, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Pacific Gas and Electric Company on the pilot program for VISTAR. By integrating augmented reality into the underground program, we are empowering teams with a game-changing tool that will streamline operations and drive better engagement with customers.”

James Merriman, a Senior Director with PG&E's Undergrounding program, said,“The VISTAR pilot is already making a difference, enabling enhanced collaboration with customers and property owners, by providing a view of what the equipment will look like once installed on their property, from various points inside and outside the home. This transparency allows customers to work with our project team on ideal equipment placement, resulting in quicker execution of land agreements and fewer project delays.”

The initial phase of the program will focus on select regions, with plans for gradual expansion based on performance and customer feedback.

About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that empowers clients to achieve what's possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we're passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge and pge/news.

