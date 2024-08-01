Serious Games Market Set To Expand At A Staggering 18.47% CAGR, Reaching $32.72 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Surge in usage of mobile-based educational games, and the significant adoption of virtual reality in training & development activities drive growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Serious Games Market is an emerging and growing segment within the broader gaming industry. Serious games are designed for purposes beyond pure entertainment, such as education, training, improvement, and social change. These games are used across various sectors, including corporate training, education, healthcare, defense, and government.As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global serious games market was pegged at $5.94 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $32.72 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 197 Pages) at:The market is influenced by several factors, including the growing need for better user engagement platforms across enterprises, the increasing use of mobile-based educational games, and the significant adoption of virtual reality in training and development activities. However, a lack of awareness about the advantages and usage of serious games, along with unsuitable game design, is expected to hinder the market's growth.In 2020, the smartphone segment led the serious games market in terms of gaming platform and is projected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. With the rapid rise of mobile gaming over the past five years, smartphones are anticipated to gain further market traction in the coming years, thanks to their cost-effectiveness.By application, the simulation and training segment dominated the serious games market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the future. This is due to the ongoing trend of game-based learning among organizations aiming to achieve impressive performance results from employees. Serious games are being used in various simulation and training scenarios, such as corporate education, emergency services training, and healthcare. However, the research and planning segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.For Report Customization:Regarding industry verticals, the education segment led the global serious games market growth in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years. Serious games offer numerous benefits, including enhanced retention, efficient memorization, customization options, and interactive engagement, which save time and costs. They also aid in understanding cultural heritage through interactive sessions that attract students' attention. Additional factors driving the adoption of serious games in the education sector include the rise of inexpensive and ubiquitous hardware, robust network availability for easy connectivity, the adoption of brain science software, and pressure on educational institutions to improve students' skills.Post-COVID-19, the market was valued at $5.94 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $32.72 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.47%. The 2030 estimate is higher than pre-COVID-19 projections. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of schools worldwide, leaving over 1.2 billion children out of school. Consequently, education has undergone significant transformations, with the rise of e-learning conducted remotely via digital platforms. Unfortunately, this shift has decreased students' enthusiasm for learning. To address this, e-learning systems have incorporated serious games to make learning more engaging. According to BYJU'S, an Indian e-learning platform, creative integration of games has led to higher engagement and increased enthusiasm for learning, especially among younger students. This has raised awareness of the serious games market. Moreover, on March 30, 2020, during the COVID-19 public health crisis, the International Nursing Association of Clinical Simulation and Learning (INACSL) and the Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) endorsed the use of virtual simulation as a substitute for clinical hours for students enrolled in health sciences professions (e.g., nursing and medical students).Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in global serious games market because large number of population is active on social media and presence of developing countries such as India, China, South Korea, and others. Moreover, surge in demand for effective educational tools that enhance the knowledge & interest of students, inclination of businesses toward cost-effective training modules, strong growth in research & planning, and emerging technological infrastructure are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for serious games market in Asia-Pacific.Buy this Report at: /purchase-optionsThe Serious Games market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by increasing adoption across various sectors such as education, healthcare, defense, and corporate training. With advancements in technology, particularly in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), the immersive experiences offered by serious games are becoming more sophisticated and effective. These games are increasingly being recognized for their potential to enhance learning outcomes, improve skills, and facilitate behavioral change in a wide range of applications. Additionally, the growing emphasis on gamification in enterprise training programs to boost employee engagement and productivity is further fueling market expansion. Key Drivers:Educational Applications: Increasing adoption of serious games in schools and universities to enhance learning experiences and student engagement.Corporate Training: Growing use of serious games for employee training and skill development in various industries.Healthcare: Utilization of serious games for patient treatment, therapy, and health awareness.Technological Advancements: Improvements in AR, VR, and AI technologies enhancing the effectiveness and appeal of serious games.Government and Defense: Use of serious games for simulation and training purposes in defense and public services. 