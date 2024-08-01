(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Paw-sitively Perfect Wine Recommendations Support Canine Companions®

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Francis Winery & Vineyards, a family-owned and certified sustainable Sonoma County winery, today announced a fetching partnership with renowned dog trainer and canine behavioral expert Nicole Ellis. In honor of National Dog Month, the two have set out to help pet lovers and wine-curious consumers across the U.S. identify the "PAWfect" wine varietal to enjoy based on their favorite dog breeds. The wine and pooch-inspired combinations were selected from St. Francis Winery & Vineyards Sonoma County and Reserve lines, which honors the brand's namesake and supports long-time charity partner Canine Companions®.

"This partnership with St. Francis Winery & Vineyards is about celebrating dogs' fun and quirky traits and how they can inspire us to enjoy life's finer sips," says Nicole Ellis. "Much like the beloved Golden Retriever is known for its friendly and playful, yet intelligent nature, a classic Sonoma County Chardonnay offers a well-balanced and versatile experience with a creamy yet lively finish."

Nicole Ellis is a Certified Professional Dog Trainer (CPDT-KA) and pet lifestyle expert renowned for her innovative and positive reinforcement training techniques. Drawing on her vast experience with different dog breeds, Nicole crafted a pairing list that reflects the essence of a wide variety of dogs, from spirited mixed breeds to calm and reliable Bull Mastiffs. Each was thoughtfully selected to resonate with the playful and sometimes profound ways our pets enhance our lives.

"St. Francis Winery & Vineyards has always celebrated the joy animals bring into our lives, a sentiment deeply rooted in our legacy," said Rick Bonitati, President and Chief Executive Officer for St. Francis Winery & Vineyards. "This partnership is a fun way for our fans to celebrate and participate in that connection together. We hope that they enjoy exploring their favorite pairings with friends, knowing that each is inspired by their furry friends and supports a great cause."

St. Francis Winery & Vineyard's connection to animals is year-round. The brand donates $1 from every bottle of its Sonoma County and Reserve lines sold to support Canine Companions , the first service dog training organization in the United States.

Dog lovers across the U.S. can find Nicole's complete pairings list here .

Visit stfranciswinery to make a purchase during National Dog Month and beyond.

About St. Francis Winery & Vineyards:

For over 50 years, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards has produced elegant, fruit-driven wines that best represent the distinct characteristics of Sonoma County's uniquely diverse terroir. Driven by a deep commitment to the land, St. Francis Winery's 100% sustainable practices go beyond mere certification - every step, from vine to bottle, honors Sonoma Valley's bounty, resulting in exceptional wines. Come and explore their award-winning wine collections, acclaimed culinary pairings, or any of their engaging Wine Country experiences in the enchanting surroundings of the Sonoma Valley.

About Canine Companions:

As the leader of the service dog industry, Canine Companions transforms the lives of children, adults and veterans with disabilities by providing expertly trained service dogs that assist with practical tasks, as well as provide unconditional love and acceptance-free of charge. This powerful relationship leads to increased independence, self-esteem and inclusion for a person with a disability. Established in 1975, Canine Companions is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and has six training centers across the country serving all 50 states. Learn more at or call 1-800-572-BARK.

