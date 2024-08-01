Medius Strengthens Global Sales Leadership With Dual Appointments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius , a leading provider of autonomous AP and wider Spend Management solutions, announces the appointment of Ashley Botten as Executive Vice President of EMEA Sales and the of Mary Flynn Barton to Executive Vice President of North America Sales as the company aims to strengthen its global sales leadership after a period of rapid growth across markets.

Based in London, Botten will be responsible for developing strategy and building sales across EMEA. He brings nearly 20 years of sales and leadership experience and joins Medius from Tipalti where he built and led the company's European sales team. Botten also held various regional sales leadership roles at Meltwater and served as Chief Revenue Officer at Peach.

Ashley Botten has a proven track record in building and leading commercial teams from pre-revenue stages to multi-territory operations and managing large-scale sales teams. His expertise in launching new markets, integrating acquisitions, and growing international revenue will aid him in his new role as Medius focuses on the global expansion of its customer base.

In addition to the appointment of Botten as Executive Vice President of EMEA Sales, Medius has promoted Mary Flynn Barton to Executive Vice President of North American Sales, deepening the company's investment in expanding its presence in North America.

Barton is an award-winning and top revenue-generating technology sales leader and spend management expert. She joined Medius in July of 2022 and has played an integral role in strengthening Medius' North American sales function. Under her leadership, new bookings from North America increased more than 80%. In addition to North American revenue responsibilities, Barton has also taken on responsibility for global sales support functions at Medius including Sales Enablement, Sales Operations and Solutions Consulting. In her expanded role, she will work to bring consistency and improved visibility to the sales process.

Jim Lucier, CEO of Medius, comments:

"In an inspiring time of growth for the company, the addition of Ashley to our team and the promotion of Mary is an investment in our global sales teams to provide Medius customers with best-in-class autonomous AP solutions and transform the way finance teams operate. I know Mary will continue to drive significant value for Medius' North American customers as she has done since 2022, and I cannot wait to see the work Ashley will accomplish with our EMEA sales team and customers."

Ashley Botten, Executive Vice President of EMEA Sales, Medius, comments:

"Medius has achieved an incredible growth story which I look forward to contributing to as we enter this next chapter of expansion. I look forward to getting to know our customers, enabling their business goals, and supporting the EMEA sales team in its mission to bring our solution to more finance teams in Europe."

Mary Flynn Barton, Executive Vice President of North America Sales, Medius, comments: "The past two years heading up Medius' North America sales function have been an exciting and rewarding time in my career. As the company continues expanding globally, I look forward to continuing my work with Medius to bring our North American customers steadfast, transformative solutions that bring enormous value to the Office of the CFO."

