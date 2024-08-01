Novavax To Host Conference Call To Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results And Operational Highlights On August 8, 2024
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ), a global company advancing protein-based vaccines with its Matrix-MTM adjuvant, today announced it will report its second quarter 2024 financial results and operational highlights at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Details of the event and replay are as follows:
|
Conference call details:
|
|
|
|
Date:
|
August 8, 2024
|
|
|
Time:
|
8:30 a.m. U.S. ET
|
|
|
URL to register phone:
|
|
|
|
Dial-in number:
|
(800) 836-8184 (Domestic) or
|
|
(+1) (646) 357-8785 (International)
|
|
|
Webcast:
|
class="prnews_a" href="" rel="nofollow" novavax/event
Participants can join the conference call without operator assistance by registering and entering their phone number with the above URL to receive an instant automated call back.
Participants can also dial direct to be entered into the call by an operator and will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.
To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.
|
Replay details:
|
|
|
|
Date:
|
Available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET, August 8, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. U.S. ET, August 15, 2024
|
|
|
Dial-in number:
|
(888) 660-6345 (Domestic) or
|
|
(+1) (646) 517-4150 (International)
|
|
|
Passcode:
|
52500#
|
|
|
Webcast:
|
class="prnews_a" href="" rel="nofollow" novavax/event , until September 8, 2024
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX ) promotes improved health by discovering, developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect against serious infectious diseases. Novavax, a global company based in Gaithersburg, Md., U.S., offers a differentiated vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, innovative nanoparticle technology and Novavax's patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. The Company's portfolio includes its COVID-19 vaccine and its pipeline includes COVID-19-Influenza Combination
and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidates. In addition, Novavax's adjuvant is included in the University of Oxford and Serum Institute of India's R21/Matrix-M malaria vaccine. Please visit novavax
and LinkedIn
for more information.
Contacts:
Investors
Erika Schultz
240-268-2022
[email protected]
Media
Giovanna Chandler
202-709-5563
[email protected]
SOURCE Novavax, Inc.
MENAFN01082024003732001241ID1108506323
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.