Yogeesh Gangaiah Joins Impactqa To Lead Success In SAP Security And Devsecops Innovations

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpactQA is excited to announce the appointment of Yogeesh Gangaiah as the AVP of Quality Engineering. In this key role, Yogeesh will spearhead the company's SAP Security and DevSecOps practices, driving forward their strategic partnerships and reinforcing their commitment to enhancing their SAP security capabilities and providing clients with robust, cutting-edge security solutions.

Yogeesh brings 18+ years of experience in IT, with a strong background in managing large ERP and AI/ML implementation programs for global clients across various industries. His extensive expertise in executing complex projects and leveraging advanced technologies will be instrumental as he leads ImpactQA's efforts in SAP Security and DevSecOps.



At ImpactQA, Yogeesh will be responsible for advancing SAP Security and DevSecOps initiatives within the organization's SAP Ecosystem. He will also lead the DevSecOps Center of Excellence (CoE) and streamline ImpactQA's efforts in integrating SAP security at every stage of the S/4 HANA Implementation process for its customers.

"Yogeesh's broad experience and leadership in SAP Security and DevSecOps are aligned with ImpactQA'a strategic objectives and mission to deliver unparalleled security solutions to our clients," said JP Bhatt, CEO, ImpactQA. "Their deep understanding of SAP security and their proven track record in the field will be a tremendous asset to our company. We are confident that Yogeesh will help us elevate our SAP security practice to new heights."

Yogeesh is enthusiastic about his new role and the opportunities it presents. "ImpactQA's focus on delivering highly secure and reliable solutions made a lasting impression on me," says Yogeesh. He further adds, "In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, securing SAP environments is more critical than ever. I look forward to working with the talented team at ImpactQA to develop and implement advanced security solutions that protect our clients' most valuable assets."

About ImpactQA



ImpactQA is a leading software testing and QA consulting company trusted by Fortune 500 companies and startups alike for ensuring the quality, reliability, and performance of their applications. With a global presence and a strong focus on emerging technologies and SAP Security, ImpactQA helps organizations accelerate their digital transformation journey through innovative QA solutions.



Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company has delivery centers in the US, UK and India. ImpactQA serves a multitude of industries, including Real Estate, E-Commerce, BFSI, Oil and Gas, Defense, Manufacturing, and more.



