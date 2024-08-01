MTN OPS Partners With Nu Skin And Utah Jazz To Set New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Title For The Most People Packing Meal Kits In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) To commemorate the company's 10th anniversary, MTN OPS helped to pack more than 550,000 meals for children throughout the United States

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN OPS is proud to announce their involvement in a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the Most People Packing Meal Kits in 24 Hours.

MTN OPS collaborated with a number of organizations, including Nu Skin, Utah Jazz, Hunger Fight, Swire Coca-Cola, and Ashbury Automotive Group to fill the Salt Palace Center in Salt Lake City and pack more than 550,000 healthy meals. 2,196 people actively participated in packing meal kits during a 24-hour period, which began July 25 at 6 p.m. and concluded 24 hours later. Convoy of Hope and the Utah Food Bank plan to use the packed meal kits to support children in need throughout the United States.

MTN OPS' mission is to improve the lives of individuals and families by inspiring them to achieve their ultimate level of performance through high quality energy and performance products, backed by science. Through its Operation Conquer Hunger initiative, the company has donated more than six million meals to children in need.

"This was really a full circle moment for me and my family – 14 years ago, I sat at a NuSkin convention amongst thousands of people, feeling like the only failure in the sea of successful people. I was broke and could not even afford the auto-ship of the product. During that multi-day conference, unsure if it was my path, I learned of their Nourish the Children initiative and how they fed hungry children in Malawi, Africa. It was the one thing I knew for sure that I wanted to attach myself to, so Jenna and I committed and started with the very few loaves and fish that we had, and we made a $22 monthly donation to help a child in need. This was a major decision and sacrifice for us, as little as it seems," said MTN OPS CEO Trevor Farnes. "When I received a call a few months ago to inquire if we would want to participate in a Guinness world record focused on feeding hungry children throughout our country and that it was in partnership with NuSkin, I immediately said YES and couldn't believe everything was coming full circle, putting me back in that expo center where 14 years ago I sat defeated, broke, and broken, but also inspired to do more. Saturday night, sitting in the Force For Good concert, we were taken aback when they put our family on the front row and recognized the donation that Mtn Ops had made. We did not need or ask for that recognition. But between myself and the incredible founders of NuSkin and those who inspired belief in me 14 years ago, we recognize the hand of God, allowing us the choice and opportunity to lift where we stand and together truly feed His sheep."

