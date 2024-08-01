NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Globaltech Corporation
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Globaltech Corporation (OTCPK: GLTK) that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release,“Phunware Announces earnings Release Date and Live conference Call for Second Quarter 2024 financial Results” issued on August 1, 2024, over GlobeNewswire.
