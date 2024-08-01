NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Globaltech Corporation

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Globaltech Corporation (OTCPK: GLTK) that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release,“Phunware Announces Release Date and Live Call for Second Quarter 2024 Results” issued on August 1, 2024, over GlobeNewswire.

