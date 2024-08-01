SVN® Expands Presence In Montana With The Addition Of SVN | Purewest

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston, MA, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), the leading full-service commercial franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces the addition of a new office in Missoula, Montana, SVN | PureWest. PureWest, ranked among the top 150 independent brokerages, provides comprehensive statewide coverage through its 19 offices.

Devin Khoury, Owner, Managing Director, and Broker of SVN | PureWest, brings a wealth of experience and local expertise to the SVN network. The firm is known for its strong presence in the region and dedication to client service.

“SVN is not only a leading national commercial real estate company, but their values and ethos align perfectly with ours, making joining the brand an easy decision,” said Khoury. The weekly SVN Live open marketing call, the commitment to commission sharing, and the values of collaboration, openness, and transparency in the industry were key features that attracted the PureWest team to SVN.

SVN | PureWest aims to leverage SVN's national platform, innovative technology, and collaborative culture to provide exceptional service to its clients and foster growth.

“Our top priority is to be a valuable contributor to the SVN organization and establish SVN | PureWest as a regional leader,” added Khoury.“We believe that the Shared Value Network®, core competencies, and global platform that SVN delivers are exactly what we need to grow professionally and provide the level of service that our clients deserve.”

About SVN®

The SVN® organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value with clients, colleagues, and our communities. The SVN® brand is comprised of over 2,200 Advisors and staff in more than 200 offices across the globe in six countries. Our brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation, and inclusivity that enables all our Advisors to collaborate with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN's unique Shared Value Network ® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create amazing value with our clients, colleagues, and communities. For more information, visit . All SVN offices are independently owned and operated. To learn more about becoming an SVN commercial real estate business owner, visit

