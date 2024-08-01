Enchantika Studios Releases August Freemium Art Magazine

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enchantika Studios releases Modern Art magazine and continues to provide a unique take on art accessibility.

- Joe DiDonatoMARICOPA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Enchantika Studios is excited to announce the release of the third edition of its groundbreaking magazine, "Enchantika Studios MODERN ART Magazine." This forward-thinking publication continues to redefine how art lovers access and experience contemporary art, offering both free and paid subscription options that cater to a wide range of art enthusiasts.The free edition of the magazine maintains its innovative approach by allowing readers to explore stunning artworks, click on an image they admire, and be instantly redirected to the corresponding store listing for display options and purchase. For those desiring an even more seamless experience, the paid version offers subscribers the ability to immediately download the artwork without additional payment steps. Priced at just $20 per year, the subscription provides access to 288 images with over 4,300 variations annually. The company went on to say that there is a sale starting today that drops the price to $16 per year."Imagine browsing through a magazine, spotting a piece of original art that you really like, and being able to download it immediately for less than 7 cents," commented Joe DiDonato, Co-Founder of Enchantika Studios. "Our vision for this unique magazine is to make exquisite art accessible and affordable for everyone - instantly."In the free version, readers are directly connected to the item's store listing when they click on an art piece, with each piece priced at $5 or less. The free edition of the August issue is available here: August Free Issue . Both types of subscriptions can be obtained at .The subscription version offers an enhanced user experience. Readers can instantly download all images in the digital magazine by simply clicking on a piece of artwork. Each image is available in 15 different variations, ranging from square to various portrait and landscape aspect ratios. These variations ensure maximum flexibility for different canvas and frame sizes. This unique subscription model includes 12 issues per year, giving subscribers access to 288 downloadable images annually, including 4,320 variations of the images in high resolution. According to the company, these high-res files are suitable for creating large art pieces and even wall-sized murals.For more information about the subscription model, to explore the latest edition, and to subscribe, visit .About Enchantika StudiosEnchantika Studios is a digital sanctuary for art lovers, offering a wide range of original art pieces that are as affordable as they are captivating. The studio believes that art should be an integral part of every home and is committed to making art accessible to everyone, one beautiful download at a time. Pictures are available individually, in bundles, or as part of a freemium subscription model.For more information, please visit .

