GI Alliance Advocates For Regularly Scheduled Colonoscopies As The Gold Standard For Colon Cancer Prevention

In response to recent FDA approval of Guardant Health's new Shield blood test

- Dr. James WeberSOUTHLAKE, TEXAS, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the recent FDA approval of Guardant Health's new Shield blood test for colorectal cancer detection, GI Alliance reaffirms that regularly scheduled colonoscopies remain the most effective method to screen for, prevent, and detect cancer.The Shield test offers a convenient alternative for patients who may be reluctant to undergo traditional screening methods. While the test demonstrates promise by detecting 83% of colorectal cancers, it falls short in identifying precancerous polyps, discovering only 13% compared to the 95% detection rate of colonoscopies. Early detection and removal of these polyps is critical in preventing the development of colon cancer.“While innovations in cancer screening are always welcome, it is essential to recognize that colonoscopies are the gold standard for a reason,” stated Dr. James Weber, chief executive officer of GI Alliance.“Colonoscopies not only detect cancer at an early stage but also identify and allow for the removal of precancerous polyps, thereby preventing cancer from developing in the first place.”Dr. Casey Chapman, chief medical officer of GI Alliance, added,“We understand the appeal of a simple blood test, but the limitations of the Shield test mean that it should not replace or even be compared to colonoscopies. We urge patients to follow existing guidelines and undergo regular colonoscopies starting at age 45, as recommended by healthcare professionals. The thoroughness of a colonoscopy in detecting and preventing colorectal cancer is unmatched. There should be no acceptable margin of error when detecting and preventing colon cancer.“GI Alliance remains committed to promoting the importance of comprehensive screening methods. Colonoscopies, despite their preparation and procedure requirements, offer a high detection rate for both cancer and polyps, significantly contributing to the reduction of colorectal cancer mortality rates.About GI Alliance:GI Alliance is the nation's leading gastroenterology practice, dedicated to providing exceptional patient care, innovative treatments, and advancing the field of gastroenterology. With a network of leading gastroenterologists, GI Alliance focuses on delivering high-quality care to improve the health and well-being of patients across the United States. For more information, visit

