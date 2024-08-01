CARBYNE AND AT&T LAUNCH NEW, FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND, 9-1-1 CLOUD NATIVE CERTIFIED INFRASTRUCTURE NOW LIVE IN THE U.S

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This new public safety Next Gen 9-1-1 infrastructure features Carbyne's APEX (GOV-Grade Cloud Native Call Handling Platform) powered by AWS and seamlessly integrated with AT&T ESInetTM.

a global leader in public safety technology,

has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with AT&T to modernize the 9-1-1 infrastructure in the United States. This new combined 9-1-1 infrastructure provides public safety answering points (PSAPs) nationwide with cost-effective access to the latest 9-1-1 technologies, enhancing emergency response capabilities for all dispatchers and citizens.

"Working with AT&T and AWS has been instrumental in completely redesigning the 911 infrastructure to support future needs," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne. "In this era of artificial intelligence (AI) advancements and rich data collaboration, it's crucial to have a robust infrastructure capable of adapting to rapid changes. With unprecedented bandwidth and sophisticated cloud failover mechanisms, our systems are resilient and ready for the demands of tomorrow - all in one. AT&T ESInetTM's end-to-end encryption and Carbyne APEX's zero-trust architecture helps ensure that only authorized users have access to data, maintaining privacy and security. With AT&T connectivity and AWS technology, the solution is committed to 99.999% uptime, minimizing service interruptions."

Unified Effort for Better Solutions

AT&T and Carbyne have joined forces to bring AT&T ESINet cloud-based solutions to PSAPs across the U.S. This solution empowers agencies of all sizes to receive NG911 IP-based call routing and cloud-native emergency call handling. Upgrading to the cloud reduces reliance on on-premises infrastructure and provides service continuity during disruptions.

"PSAPs around the country are on the front lines of saving lives every day and deserve the most advanced tools and best connectivity available to enhance their critical operations," said Matt Walsh, AVP-FirstNet and NextGen9-1-1 Products, AT&T. "This new cloud-based solution will help upgrade PSAP systems more quickly and bring better emergency response to communities across the country."

This collaboration introduces a robust and future-proof infrastructure with state-of-the-art connectivity, government-grade cloud security, and AI-driven features. This helps ensure the highest levels of data protection and compliance, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency response.

Improved Efficiency, Inclusivity, and Security

Operating on the Carbyne cloud solution and supported by AT&T and AWS GovCloud (US), the new solution enables 9-1-1 telecommunicators to handle calls more efficiently, improving response times. The technology also breaks language barriers with live, two-way translation, reducing foreign language call times by five minutes-a critical time in emergencies.

Agencies adopting this platform can expect better communication tools, reduced call volumes, and faster response times, ultimately enhancing public safety for all citizens.

Deployment Success

Deployed in record time, Ottawa County Central Dispatch became the first PSAP in the country to adopt the Carbyne APEX cloud-native emergency call handling platform with AT&T ESINetTM under the newly defined ESInet-to-Cloud infrastructure in its new emergency call center in Miami, Oklahoma.

"We are committed to investing in technology for our staff and community and to making our new center as modern and innovative as possible," said Valerie Barger, Director of the Miami, Oklahoma PSAP. "Having an agile and secure cloud-native platform paired with excellent connectivity is essential to us. We needed a solution that could replace our outdated system and eliminate operational interruptions regardless of external factors. We also have a sizable community of non-English speakers, so our staff needs language translation and transcription functionality to support everyone."

