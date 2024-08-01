China Can Force Russia To Stop This War - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China can force Russia to stop its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with French outlets, Ukrinform reports.

"If China wants, it can force Russia to stop this war. I would like them not to have a mediating mission. I would like them to put pressure on Russia to end the war in the same way that the United States puts pressure and in the same way that the EU puts pressure. And the stronger the state, the stronger the pressure on Russia. Not vice versa. It seems to me that then there will be a quick result," Zelensky said.

He also added that he would like "China to have a principled position based on international law."

Last week Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba paid a visit to China for the first time since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

