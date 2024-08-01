Shmyhal, Dombrovskis Discuss Energy Sanctions Against Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal and Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis in a phone call on Thursday discussed sanctions against Russia and Ukraine's receipt of $50 billion from the use of frozen Russian assets.

Shmyhal said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He emphasized that "sanctions introduced by Ukraine do not violate the Association Agreement with the EU, and the reaction of the Slovak and Hungarian sides is extremely politicized and manipulative."

"Ukraine is always open to constructive cooperation with EU member states, in particular with Hungary and Slovakia," he said.

He stressed that the real threat to these countries is Russia, which is trying to avoid fair sanctions through energy blackmail.

Shmyhal also thanked the European Commission for the policy of limiting Russian energy resources and supporting EU countries that are actively diversifying their energy flows.

The two also discussed the decision of the G7 summit to provide Ukraine with $50 billion from confiscated Russian assets.

"Thanks to this important decision, we will be able to get through the next year. We are grateful to the EU and personally to Valdis Dombrovskis for their leadership in this matter. We expect these funds to be available to Ukraine by the end of this year," Shmyhal said.

He also thanked the European Commission for the EUR 8 billion that Ukraine has already received as part of the Ukraine Facility program.

"We expect to receive EUR 16 billion under the program this year and a similar amount next year. This aid is of crucial importance for ensuring the resilience and stability of Ukraine in times of a full-scale war," Shmyhal said.

Photo credit: Denys Shmyhal / Telegram

