Azerbaijan's Health Minister Meets With Ambassador Of Ukraine To Azerbaijan
Fatima Latifova
A meeting was held at the Ministry of health with Yuri Husev,
the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Health Minister Teymur Musayev emphasised that bilateral
relations between the two countries are successfully continuing in
many areas. The Minister noted that after the restoration of
independence, friendly relations were established between
Azerbaijan and Ukraine, and effective bilateral relations were
developed. T. Musayev stated that the organisation of a
rehabilitation course for Ukrainian children aged 7-17 deprived of
parental care at the Sanatorium-Resort Rehabilitation Centre with
the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of
Health of Azerbaijan is a clear confirmation of this.
The minister also mentioned the significant potential for the
development of bilateral relations in the healthcare sector. He
highlighted that President Ilham Aliyev pays great attention to and
prioritises the development of national healthcare, modernization
of the sector, digitalization, development of human capital, and
strengthening the healthcare economy.
Additionally, the Minister informed that the 29th session of the
Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework
Convention on Climate Change would be held in Azerbaijan in
November this year.
In conclusion, the Azerbaijani Minister of Health expressed
confidence that cooperation would further develop in the
future.
Yuri Husev expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani state for its
humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. The Ambassador emphasized the
high level of inter-state relations and noted the existence of
historical and traditional friendly relations between the two
countries. He acknowledged the importance of COP29 and highlighted
that Azerbaijan has always organised important international events
at the highest level.
The diplomat noted the great potential for expanding cooperation
with the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health and its subordinate
institutions. Yuri Husev also thanked for organising the
rehabilitation course for Ukrainian children in Baku.
The meeting emphasised the importance of medical education, the
training of professional personnel in this field, and the exchange
of experience between medical universities.
