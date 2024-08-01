BACARDÍ Rum And Tipsy Scoop Unveil Limited Edition BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Guava Daiquiri Sorbet For Rum Month

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In honor of Rum Month this August, BACARDÍ and Tipsy Scoop have collaborated to offer the BACARDÍ Ocho Guava Daiquiri flavor, available at all Tipsy Scoop locations and online

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BACARDÍ Rum, the world's most awarded rum brand, is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Tipsy Scoop . The alcohol infused ice cream brand has created the BACARDÍ Ocho Guava Daiquiri flavor, a refreshing limited-edition sorbet offering available August 1-31 in celebration of Rum Month. The limited-edition flavor is on the menu at all Tipsy Scoop locations and available to ship nationally on Goldbelly .

BACARDÍ Ocho Guava Daiquiri Sorbet

Continue Reading

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Tipsy Scoop to bring this unique flavor to life," said Lisa Pfenning, VP BACARDÍ North America. "By incorporating our most beloved aged rum expression, BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho, into a classic daiquiri cocktail recipe with a burst of guava flavor, we add the perfect summer twist and celebrate Rum Month in a delightful and innovative way. This collaboration not only showcases the versatility and rich heritage of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho but also allows us to engage with our consumers in a fun and refreshing manner."

Available at all Tipsy Scoop Barlours across the country, as well as for nationwide delivery via Goldbelly , from August 1-31, the BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Guava Daiquiri Sorbet combines the smooth, complex notes of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho with the tropical sweetness of guava, capturing the essence of summer in a scoop. This collaboration celebrates the vibrant spirit of BACARDÍ and the innovative approach of Tipsy Scoop, with the BACARDÍ Ocho Guava Daiquiri set to become the season's' must-try sweet treat.

"Creating the BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Guava Daiquiri Sorbet has been a fun opportunity to blend our love for spirits-infused ice cream with the rich flavors of BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho," said Melissa Tavss, Founder & CEO of Tipsy Scoop. "When our Test Kitchen received BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho to try, we were instantly inspired by its smooth taste and the deep, layered notes of dried fruits, spices, and oaky vanilla. We knew we had to create a flavor that highlights these exceptional qualities, and we're thrilled for everyone to experience this delightful treat and celebrate Rum Month with us."

In addition to the limited-edition flavor, BACARDÍ will host one of their iconic Rum Rooms in New York City this August. Guests will have the opportunity to sample the Tipsy Scoop BACARDÍ Ocho Guava Daiquiri Sorbet in a vibrant and immersive setting, designed to celebrate all things rum. In addition to the limited-edition flavor, BACARDÍ's Rum Room will feature a variety of rums and signature cocktails, making it the ultimate destination to celebrate Rum Month in style.

Don't miss out on this limited edition treat – the perfect dessert to keep cool and celebrate the summer. To purchase the BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Guava Daiquiri Sorbet, please visit . Be sure to follow both @BACARDI and @TipsyScoop on Instagram to stay in the loop for updates, or visit .

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardi Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1,000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. Í.com/

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

LIVE PASSIONATELY. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.

©2024. BACARDI AND THE BAT DEVICE ARE TRADEMARKS.

About Tipsy Scoop

Inspired by a family tradition six generations in the making, founder Melissa Tavss created Tipsy Scoop to bring together artisanal cocktails and the fond memories that come with ice cream, sundaes, and sweet treats. The result was a boozy brand that sweetens any adult celebration. Since 2013, Tipsy Scoop has rapidly made a name for itself with its on-trend boozy scoops and highly Instagrammable ice cream creations. For more information, visit

or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE BACARDÍ® Rum