Redken Rings In Third National Hair Gloss Day In Celebration Of Shades EQ

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024

Redken, the #1 Prestige Hair Brand and #1 Pro Hair Brand in the U.S.*, is celebrating the third annual Redken National Hair Gloss Day on August 3rd. A pioneer in professional haircare and color, Redken's signature Shades EQ Gloss launched in 1980 and has since become the #1 demi-permanent color product globally.**



Redken Shades EQ

This brand-owned hair holiday aims to educate and celebrate the incredible benefits of Redken's Shades EQ Hair Gloss salon service, a demi-permanent liquid gloss that can refresh, condition, and color correct in just 20 minutes. This low-maintenance gloss lasts up to six weeks and was created to transform the health and feel of your hair, providing a subtle touch of color while leaving hair super shiny and conditioned. It can tone down brassy hair, color-correct, and even add more dimension to your color. In a $1.3 billion dollar industry , 400,000 stylists*** trust Shades EQ to deliver superior, professional results.



On the holiday's third celebration, Redken General Manager U.S., Candy Gebhart, notes, "We are thrilled to be celebrating the beauty, confidence and endlessly versatile opportunities for self-expression that comes from fresh, vibrant healthy hair color. With over 120 shades available and 200,000+ combinations, there is so much room for stylists and clients alike to get creative and find the perfect, unique shade that they love."



This year, Redken Global Ambassador Sean Godard shares the trending shades his clients are requesting. "Shades EQ Gloss is my tried-and-trusted for a reason. Fall 2024 haircolor trends will be all about Lived In Color because it's the perfect solution for low maintenance but high impact celebrity inspired haircolor that everyone is asking for. Trends I predict will take off this season are Lived-In Piece, Lived-In Lights, and Lived-In Curlyage."



Breaking down these trends, Sean continues, "Lived-In Lights is perfect for clients craving low-maintenance blonde. With this trend, you still maintain the bright blonde, especially around the face but have a soft transition from your natural base color. This eliminates any harsh stripey foil lines and allows for a natural seamless grow out resulting in a natural color."



Sean elaborates, "Lived-In Curlyage is for all the curly girls craving extra dimension. This high impact technique will enhance your curl pattern, providing pops of color and texture. This defines the voluminous shape of curly hair, giving that sunkissed look." Sean concludes, "Lived-In Piece is the 2024 update of the Face Frame Highlight. This technique is great for naturally dark bases because it grows out seamlessly, so you don't have to come back to the salon as frequently for the heavy lifting highlights."



Sean's pro-tip to clients? You can visit the salon for a Shades EQ glossing service monthly for up to three months in between your next highlighting service. In only 20 minutes, Shades EQ saves you time and money while maintaining celebrity-inspired haircolor. "The best part of these trends is to keep your hair looking healthy, shiny and toned. Redken Shades EQ Gloss is the answer!"



With Redken Shades EQ Gloss, professional stylists such as Sean can effortlessly craft these personalized haircolors tailored to each client's style. This service provides a unique opportunity to explore new trends without long-term commitment. As a demi-permanent hair color, the stunning results from a gloss service are designed to last four to six weeks, making it the ideal way to try a fresh look for the season.



In celebration of National Hair Gloss Day this year, Redken will treat editors and influencers in New York to complimentary gloss services at Cutler Arlo salon.



Shades EQ Gloss is offered exclusively in Redken Salons. To learn more about Shades EQ Gloss or to find a salon near you today, please visit .



ABOUT REDKEN 5th AVENUE NYC



For over 60 years, Redken has been a leader in the professional salon industry, empowering professionals, and consumers to achieve healthy hair transformations with confidence. Founded by Paula Kent, a woman who believed in the power of science, Redken was the first company to take a scientific approach to hair, defined as the right balance of protein, moisture and supported by an acidic pH, which remains the alpha and omega of haircare to this very day. All Redken products are made with the highest quality ingredients, and tested by salon professionals to ensure maximum efficacy, for every hair type and texture and every hair need. Based in New York City, Redken supports the expertise of salon professionals with principle-based education, cutting edge technologies rooted in protein-science, and a portfolio of products including Shades EQ – the #1 demi-permanent haircolor on the market – for maximum versatility and flexibility for clients of all hair types and hair textures.

Professionals can learn more by visiting RedkenPro or Instagram/RedkenPro. Consumers can learn more by visiting Redken or Instagram/Redken.



*Based on 2021 edition of Kline's Salon Hair Care Global Series, among brands selling shampoos, conditioners, hair color, hair styling and hair texturizing products.

**Kline's 2022 Professional Hair Color Market Research in 10 Countries

***Based on 2022 Shades EQ Distribution



