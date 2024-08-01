INNOVATIVE, TAILOR-MADE ADMIXTURES TO PATH THE WAY TO CALCINED CLAY BASED CEMENTS USE ACCELARATING DECARBONIZATION

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PARIS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The is going through a transformative shift towards sustainability, with a growing emphasis on curbing carbon emissions to reduce its environmental impact. As part of this movement,

Saint-Gobain Construction Chemicals, with its leading brands Chryso and GCP, is proud to introduce EnviroMix®C-Clay, a new groundbreaking range of admixtures aimed at reducing CO2 content in concrete by using calcined clay cements.

This new feature in our sustainable solutions portfolio broadens the EnviroMix® range of low carbon concrete admixtures.

Calcined clays expertise in new emerging cements to develop low-carbon concrete with EnviroMix®C-Clay Solution

Calcined Clay cements, hailed for their potential to generate significantly lower carbon emissions than traditional Portland cement, have emerged as a promising alternative in the quest for sustainable construction materials.

New emerging cements such as CEM VI (35 to 49% of clinker content), and CEM II/C-M (50 to 64% of clinker content- ie. LC3) can lead to a CO2 reduction up to 50% compared to a "classic" Portland cement, by incorporating calcined clay. These new cements have been extensively tested in our international research laboratory.

Calcined clay cements generate specific constraints, particularly high-water demand, which requires adapted solutions.

In addition to proven cement expertise, CHRYSO and GCP's dedicated R&D team has worked significantly on characterizing more than 30 calcined clays, originating from all over the world, using in-house and patented methodologies, such as the CHRYSO®Clear test, to determine the optimal formulation of EnviroMix®C-Clay for each configuration.

CHRYSO and GCP experts are developing a specific range of innovative admixtures designed to enhance the performance and versatility of calcined clay cements. These innovations are supported by new patents filed by our R&D teams on concrete admixtures based on calcined clays.

These new admixtures, meticulously engineered through years of research and development, overcome the technical challenges of using calcined clay, primarily due to its high-water demand, enhancing both the workability of the concrete and its compressive strength.

"Our mission is to empower the construction industry with innovative solutions that not only meet the demands of today but also pave the way for a sustainable future," says Gustavo Blázquez, Concrete BU Director. "With our advanced admixtures solutions, we aim to overcome the technical challenges associated with low-carbon concrete, unlocking the full potential of calcined clay cements and accelerating the transition towards greener construction practices."

In addition to offering cutting-edge admixture solutions, Saint-Gobain Construction Chemicals is committed to providing comprehensive technical support and expertise to develop and facilitate the seamless integration and optimization of products with technical specifications and local materials.

About Saint-Gobain Construction Chemicals

Saint-Gobain Construction Chemicals offers cement additives, concrete admixtures and specialty building materials, through the combined activities of Chryso and GCP. Its recent technologies for sustainable construction help reduce energy consumption, lower the carbon footprint of cements and concrete, and foster the circular economy. Leveraging its global manufacturing presence, Saint-Gobain Construction Chemicals serves its customers through local sites in 41 countries, employing over 3,000 people.

