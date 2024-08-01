Management Discusses Financial Filings Of Global Arena Holding Inc., For 10-K 2023 And 10-Q, 1St Quarter 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Arena Holding, (the“Company”) (OTC Markets: GAHC ), a growth oriented, minded company currently focused on the Election Administration segment of the US Private Markets, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed the 10-K for 2023 and its 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.



Both the 10-K for 2023 and the 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 reflect management's continued effort to grow the Company at a steady and disciplined pace.

Financial highlights for the 10-K 2023 include but are not limited to:



Revenue increased 19% to $826,700 in 2023 as compared to $697,060 as reported in the 10-K for 2022.

Salaries and Benefits decreased 67% to $264,909 in 2023 as compared to $809,048 as reported in the 10-K for 2022.

Losses from operations decreased 63% to $382,182 as compared to $1,025,427 as reported in the 10-K for 2022. Net loss was $1,192,260, a decrease of 30% from a net loss of $1,711,197 as reported in the 10-K for 2022.

Financial highlights for the 10-Q, quarter ended March 31, 2024 include but are not limited to:



Revenue increased 54% to $232,123 for the first quarter as compared to $106,192 in the first quarter of 2023.

Salaries and Benefits decreased 276% to $43,967 in the first quarter as compared to $165,378 in the first quarter 2023.

Losses from operations decreased 78% to $179,245 as compared to $319,933 in the first quarter of 2023. Net loss was $131,018, a decrease of 302% from a net loss of $526,395 in the first quarter of 2023.

John S. Matthews, the Chairman and CEO of Global Arena Holding, Inc., stated,“We are pleased with the continued growth of our operating subsidiary Global Election Services, and its development of unique proprietary Election Software and Hardware.” Mr. Matthews further commented,“Management is committed to growing Global Election Services Inc., and will seek to increase shareholder value through potential acquisitions, the reorganization of the Company's balance sheet, and potential sale of assets.”

Global Election Services Inc. (GES), the Company's only operating subsidiary, previously issued Request for Proposals (RFP) to certain technology companies to assist GES in its application to the United States Election Assistance Commission to apply for the Voluntary 2.0 certification. The certification would further assist GES to enter the US Government municipal election market. GES is currently reviewing the responses to the RFP and will announce in the third quarter 2024 its chosen vendor.

As always, management recommends reading the Company's financials in their entirety and contact the Company at any time with questions. For more information on these and other developments, please visit the Company's website at: , where you can also access all SEC filings, as the Company continues to pursue a more effective investor relations initiative.



ABOUT GAHC

Global Arena Holding, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Market, under the ticker symbol GAHC. The Company has been publicly traded since 2011 and holds a number of interests, including Global Elections Services, Inc., Tidewater Energy Group Inc., and GAHI Acquisition Corp. Please find the Company's filings at SEC.gov

ABOUT Global Election Services, Inc. (GES)

Owned by Global Arena Holding Inc. , GES provides comprehensive technology-enabled election services to organizations such as craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, pension funds and credit unions, and entertainment organizations.

GES developed and owns proprietary Voter Registration, Voter Tabulation, and Online Voting software. GES senior management has been supervising elections since 1981, having managed thousands of election projects involving over Forty Million (40,000,000) voters, certifying each labor election with the US Department of Labor.

The primary method of voting for GES elections is Paper Mail Ballots. Management has an extremely strong reputation in the market and a very extensive, longtime customer list.

The Company owns 30% of True Vote. True Vote is developing a Voting System that will be based on traditional, proven database methodologies and layered with a“checksum” that is posted on the blockchain, proving all data is immutable and unalterable. On June 1, 2021, True Vote issued its White Paper“A transparent Electronic Voting System validated by the Bitcoin Blockchain”.

