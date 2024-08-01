Advantage Solutions Announces Strategic Alliance With Swiftly

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement with leading retail provider will bolster omnichannel and retail offerings for brands and retailers

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: ADV), a leading business solutions provider to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers, today announced a strategic alliance with leading retail provider Swiftly.



The agreement expands Advantage's omnichannel capabilities and allows retailers to own the digital relationship with their shoppers through the integration of Swiftly's innovative retail technology solutions.

Through this collaboration, brands can now execute comprehensive campaigns across the entire marketing funnel-from driving digital awareness and raising consideration along the shopper journey to converting purchases in-store-while gaining comprehensive analytics from closed-loop, first-party data to measure campaign success. All of this can now be achieved more efficiently and through a single point of contact.

By enabling personalized messaging via activations such as targeted promotions, rebates and ads both in-store and online, the Advantage-Swiftly alliance will enable brands and retailers to create a more connected and cohesive shopping experience across the path to purchase while providing new insights into how to better serve shoppers.

Under terms of the deal, Advantage is making an equity investment in Swiftly, a Seattle-based provider of technology and retail media solutions for retailers worldwide.

The investment is Advantage's latest step to modernize and augment its technology to remain on the cutting edge of commerce and offer retailers and consumer packaged goods manufacturers data-driven solutions that can be quickly deployed and optimized to turn insights into action.

“Advantage has the expertise, direct relationships with retailers and the workforce to provide an exceptional in-store experience. We knew we needed a best-in-class tech platform to offer an even more robust suite of services to our retailer and CPG clients, which made teaming with Swiftly an obvious choice,” said Brian McRoskey, Advantage Solutions' Chief Growth Officer.“This alliance will allow us to offer our customers scalable and targeted solutions that can be embedded quickly and seamlessly to put brands in front of new audiences, drive people to stores and ultimately convert more shoppers into buyers.”

The collaboration addresses a significant need in the retail media ecosystem by enabling brands to create customized marketing and promotional campaigns that reach more shoppers across multiple platforms and touchpoints, ultimately accelerating sales and building loyalty for retailers.

With Advantage serving more than 100,000 retail locations across North America, the new relationship with Swiftly unlocks more opportunities for retailers, brands and shoppers alike.

“After considering several players in this space, we chose to team with Advantage because of their outstanding reputation, extensive reach and considerable size,” said Henry Kim, Swiftly co-founder and CEO.“More importantly, we share a common mission of helping retailers thrive in today's highly competitive environment. Both our organizations operate at the intersection of retailers and CPG brands, viewing success through the lens of our retailers; their success is our success.”

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions is a leading provider of outsourced sales, experiential and marketing solutions uniquely positioned at the intersection of brands and retailers. Our data- and technology-driven services - which include headquarter sales, retail merchandising, in-store and online sampling, digital commerce, omnichannel marketing, retail media and others - help brands and retailers of all sizes get products into the hands of consumers, wherever they shop. As a trusted partner and problem solver, we help our clients sell more while spending less. Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America and Europe through which the company serves the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

About Swiftly

Swiftly is a leading provider of technology and retail media and technology solutions for retailers worldwide. Founded in 2018, Swiftly offers innovative solutions that drive retail engagement and enable retailers to own the digital relationship with their customer. Swiftly's Retail Tools, Mobile Platforms, Analytics Tools, and Retail Media Network enable retailers to accelerate sales and build loyalty while enabling brands to reach more shoppers and amplify campaigns using the power of 1st party data. Trusted by hundreds of iconic brands, Swiftly is democratizing retail technology and giving retailers the tools they need to compete in today's crowded marketplace.

Media:

Advantage Solutions

Peter Frost

...

Swiftly



Investors:

Advantage Solutions

Ruben Mella

...