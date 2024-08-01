Worksuite Sees Record First Half From Future Of Work Macro Trends

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Freelancer Data: Brazil, Australia, and South Africa Join the List of Top-10 Countries with the Most Freelancers



Project Managers, Leadership Coaches, and Journalists Drop from the Top-10 Freelance Titles

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksuite , a leading freelancer management that helps organizations build and manage their contractor networks, announced strong H1 business momentum as it scales to meet the demands of companies adopting freelance and blended workforce strategies to navigate the future of work. Notable events include surpassing 1 million freelancers on the platform, marquee customer acquisition, surpassing $1B in all-time contractor payments, 100% growth in platform use, and industry recognition from G2 with 5 new badges.

“Worksuite is in an unparalleled position in the industry to support companies that are engaging freelance talent as part of their future of work strategy,” said Ray Grady, CEO of Worksuite.

“By 2027 50% of the U.S workforce will be Freelance. The number of freelancers increases quarter over quarter and companies realize the war for talent and flexibility is as fierce as ever. Worksuite is the only, end-to-end platform to help customers onboard, contract, assign tasks, manage, and pay their Freelancer community.”

H1, 2024 Highlights



A 100%+ year-over-year growth in freelancers was added to the platform, adding as many freelancers in H1 as in all of 2023

Surpassed $1 billion in contractor payments processed compliantly

Surpassed 1 million users on the platform

New customers and notable brands such as GoodRx, Marriott Bonvoy, The New York Academy of Sciences, and Weber Shandwick

New platform features and enhancements including the new vendor dashboard, 1099Policy insurance functionality, and NetSuite integration The appointment of Ray Grady as CEO

Customer Acquisition & Freelancer Growth

Worksuite's recent growth helped it surpass over 1 million freelancers on the platform with customers in 100+ countries worldwide. The company continues to entrench itself within the enterprise SaaS market, which represents its fastest-growing customer segment. Additionally, G2 recently awarded Worksuite 5 new badges, including 2 for Highest User Adoption, and 3 for Highest Performer in Freelance Management Systems and Freelance Platforms.

Worksuite signed several new customers in H1 2024. Notable customer wins include GoodRx, Marriott Bonvoy, Weber Shandwick, Mediabrands, The New York Academy of Sciences, and VGW. This adds to Worksuite's already impressive roster of enterprise customers including Microsoft, Vox Media, Ziff Davis, and WebMD.

Global Freelancer Market Data

In an H1 2023 to H1 2024 comparison, Worksuite's platform data identifies several trends in the global freelancer market including:



Overall growth in invoiced contract work. There was 22.4% YoY growth in the dollar amount of invoiced contract work being managed in Worksuite's platform.

Top 10 countries with the most freelancers . In H1 2023 the top 10 countries with the most freelancers - in order - were the U.S., UK, Canada, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Philippines, Germany, Puerto Rico, India, France, and Germany. Seven countries maintained their top-10 status in H1 2024 with Germany, Puerto Rico, and Sweden dropping from the list, and Brazil, Australia, and South Africa joining it to take the 8th, 9th, and 10th positions.

Top 10 countries where companies are spending the most on freelance talent. In H1 2023 the top 10 countries where companies were spending the most on freelance talent were - in order - the U.S., UK, Canada, Netherlands, India, Panama, Switzerland, Australia, Poland, and Uruguay. In H1 2024 the top 10 countries where companies were spending the most on freelance talent changed somewhat significantly. While the U.S. was still in the #1 spot, Ukraine took the #2 spot followed by Canada, UK, Turkey, Germany, India, the Philippines, France, and Slovenia.

Top 5 countries where the number of freelancers grew the most. Data indicates that the largest increase in the number of freelancers was in South Africa with a 126% increase. Rounding out the top 5 were the U.S. (68%) Canada (64%), Australia (62%), and the UAE (47%). Top 10 freelancer titles. In H1 2023 the top 10 freelancer titles were - in order - Writer, Editor, Photographer, Producer, Director, Translator, Project Manager, Leadership Coach, Copywriter, and Journalist. Seven titles maintained their top-10 status in H1 2024, with Project Manager, Leadership Coach, and Journalist dropping from the list, and Graphic Designer, Creative Director, and Camera Operator joining it to take the 8th, 9th, and 10th positions.



About Worksuite

Worksuite is the leading end-to-end freelancer management SaaS platform, enabling organizations to easily build and manage their contractor networks. The company combines best-in-class features such as freelancer talent management, job collaboration & productivity, automated compliance, and streamlined contractor payments. Worksuite enables companies to recruit, onboard, manage, and pay freelance workers on one centralized platform, generating significant ROI through gains in project productivity and reduction in administrative costs. Founded in 2016, Worksuite has grown rapidly and now serves a blue-chip customer base of hundreds of companies and has more than 1 million freelancers using the platform.

