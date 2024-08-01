The Public Health Communications Collaborative (PHCC) Launches The PHCC Academy, A Free Training Hub For Public Health Communicators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Initial training of the PHCC Academy will be on Strengthening Public Communications through Community Engagement

Bethesda, Md., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public health communicators play a vital role in sharing important information with their communities, but they do not always have the skills they need to do that work effectively. This week, the Public Health Communications Collaborative is proud to announce the launch of the PHCC Academy, a new training hub for public health communicators. An extension of the Public Health Communications Collaborative (PHCC), this new training and capacity building hub is designed to expand and elevate the communications skills of public health practitioners across the country. Participants in the Academy will have the opportunity to learn from experts and one another while building their knowledge and skill in communications best practices.

"Effective communication is essential in public health, and the new PHCC Academy over time will offer a robust curriculum for public health communicators," said Judy Monroe, MD, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation. "As a former state health officer, I know training our state and local health department communicators isn't just beneficial-it's critical. These professionals are the bridge between sharing information and guidance that helps people make decisions about their health and wellness, including in times of crisis. Investing in their skill-building is investing in community health and trust."

The PHCC Academy's initial training series will be Strengthening Public Health Communications through Community Engagement. Deep engagement in community is essential for building trust and credibility, understanding community needs, promoting a sense of ownership and participation in healthy initiatives, and fostering collaboration. Through self-paced modules and a synchronous cohort, participants in this training will have the opportunity to deepen their skill and practice in community engagement and better understand how it applies to public health communication.

Dr. Ameena Batada, DrPH, Professor of Public Health and Health Sciences at the University of North Carolina Asheville, leads this training. Dr. Batada has over 20 years of experience at the intersection of health communication, community engagement and curriculum development. Dr. Batada notes, "I'm excited to join public health communicators around the country through this PHCC Academy course! Community engagement has the potential to transform public health communication so that it is more effective, from concept and design to implementation, to impact. Centering and engaging more deeply with communities shifts how we do our work and advances health equity."

Participants can learn from Dr. Batada via asynchronous, self-paced video content, now available at academy.publichealthcollaborative.org and will have the opportunity to apply to participate in a synchronous cohort experience led by Dr. Batada later this year. All trainings of the PHCC Academy are free of charge.

About the Public Health Communications Collaborative (PHCC): Established in 2020, the Public Health Communications Collaborative is a learning and information hub for professionals who communicate about public health. Through relevant, timely, and practical communications tools and learning opportunities, PHCC advances a public health system where everyone has what they need to make informed decisions about their health. It is managed by the CDC Foundation, the de Beaumont Foundation, the Kresge Foundation, and Trust for America's Health. For more information, visit

