Flexera Announces Winners Of The 2024 Technology Intelligence Awards

“We are proud to recognize the very best in ITAM, FinOps, SaaS and many other categories,” stated Jim Ryan, President and CEO at Flexera.“Approximately 47% of the world's infrastructure is currently run on-premises, with 53% in the cloud. This signifies a tipping point for hybrid technology. Regardless of where the ITAM and FinOps disciplines reside in an organization, the two are rapidly converging. Companies that gain visibility and intelligence in a hybrid environment are likely to make better technology decisions, manage risk better and reduce costs in a more effective way. It is great to see Flexera customers lead innovation with the help of our products.”

Technology Intelligence is the ability to understand and manage all your technology across on-premises, SaaS and cloud investments. By having a comprehensive picture of all the technology across your organization, you can ensure that your investments are delivering value. This intelligence is fundamental to making more data-driven decisions about your technology, allowing business and IT leaders to use these insights across strategic initiatives, whether driving growth, fostering innovation, or fortifying resilience.

"The Technology Intelligence Awards offer us a chance to celebrate the ongoing efforts and remarkable accomplishments of our customers," stated Josh Fraser, SVP, Global Presales, Customer Success & Support at Flexera. "In a time when the demand for demonstrated technology value has never been higher, our customers' successes underscore the immense value of creativity and dedication in implementing such programs."

Flexera customers of all sizes, in all industries and across all geographies were recognized in several categories across the full range of Technology Intelligence. Flexera selected the award winners based on the quality of submission and tangible detail provided, demonstrable metrics against the award categories and the business outcomes achieved.

This year's categories and winners are:

Impact of the Year: Recognizes an organization that has elevated their business utilizing one or more of Flexera solutions. Outstanding programs have clearly defined goals and have delivered multifaceted value against these goals, such as significant cost savings, increasing efficiency, reducing risk or enabling innovation.





Winner : Westpac Banking Corporation Honorable Mention : Kyndryl

ITAM Excellence: Recognizes exceptional achievement in IT asset management powered by a Flexera ITAM solution. Measurable outcomes may include cost optimization, audit mitigation, process automation and risk reduction.



Winner: Vodafone Ltd Honorable Mention: Dubai Airports

SaaS Management Excellence: Recognizes exceptional achievement in SaaS management powered by either Flexera One SaaS Management or Snow SaaS Management. Measurable impacts may include exceptional vendor management, limiting/reducing SaaS sprawl with demonstrable cost savings and/or risk mitigation, audit management/compliance and improved visibility.





Winner: 3M Honorable Mention: SAP SE

FinOps Excellence: Recognizes an organization that is adapting their operating model in-line with the FinOps framework to get optimal visibility, cost optimization and increased efficiency across their hybrid ITAM and FinOps environment.





Winner: HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) Honorable Mention: Cardinal Health

Technology for Good: Recognizes an organization that has leveraged Technology Intelligence to tackle some of the most challenging issues affecting society and the planet. Areas of impact could include sustainability programs, medical breakthroughs, charitable initiatives and more.





Winner: International Organization for Migration Honorable Mention: Home Group Ltd



Innovation of the Year: Organizations that have achieved a new level of Technology Intelligence thanks to an innovative use of the Flexera One or Snow Atlas solutions, demonstrating emerging business use cases powered by data.





Winner: Imperial War Museums (IWM) Honorable Mention: Lehigh University

Trailblazer of the Year: This category recognizes a customer that has successfully implemented Flexera One or Snow Atlas into their strategy within the past year and demonstrated quick time to value for their organization.





Winner: ABB Information Systems Ltd. Honorable Mention: PDS Health

Judges' Choice: Celebrates organizations that our judges also wanted to recognize for how they have gone above and beyond in their Technology Intelligence journey in 2024.



Carlsberg Group

MetLife MemorialCare Health Systems



The winners were celebrated at a virtual awards ceremony hosted on July 31. Flexera also recognizes the global partners who support and collaborate closely with a number of our winners and honorees including Radzik Services Limited, Anglepoint (UK) Limited, Bechtle AG, TMG, EMTMETA, KPMG, SoftwareOne and Specialist Computer Center Ltd.

For more information on the award winners and categories, please visit:

