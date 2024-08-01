Notified And CLEAR Bring Industry-Leading Identity Verification To Globenewswire Press Releases

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 'CLEAR Verified' Badge Sets the Standard for News Distribution Security, Adds to GlobeNewswire's Robust Security Features

NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified , a globally trusted partner for investor relations and public relations professionals, and CLEAR (NYSE: YOU ), the secure identity company, today announced an exclusive agreement to integrate CLEAR® identity verification into Notified's GlobeNewswire ® press release distribution platform. This collaboration will enhance trust in financial, regulatory and corporate communications by confirming that press releases are issued by a verified individual.



GlobeNewswire's integration of CLEAR Verified offers an industry-leading identity verification system that will be available in existing press release distribution workflows. Current CLEAR users verify in one step, while new users enroll seamlessly with an I.D. and a quick selfie. After authentication, a 'CLEAR Verified' digital badge is added to press releases on GlobeNewswire.com, giving audiences confidence that company news was published by a verified individual.

“Notified delivers the critical innovations that ensure the press release remains the gold standard and trusted source of corporate news,” said Erik Carlson, Chief Operating Officer at Notified.“Our exclusive partnership with CLEAR enhances GlobeNewswire's industry-leading security standards and brings peace of mind to our customers and their audiences while protecting the fidelity of the corporate narrative.”

“Ensuring the authenticity of corporate communications is more critical than ever in today's fast-paced digital landscape,” said Kasra Moshkani, EVP of CLEAR Verified.“CLEAR has long been a trusted resource for identify verification, and our partnership with Notified extends this trust to press releases. By integrating CLEAR Verified into GlobeNewswire, we provide an additional layer of security, assuring audiences that the information they receive is from a verified source.”



Key benefits of CLEAR Verified press releases for GlobeNewswire customers include:





Enhanced Security : Additional layer of authentication for secure news distribution.

Flexibility: Choose“CLEAR Verified” for all releases or only those deemed critical and sensitive.

Advanced Privacy Measures : CLEAR's security protocols safeguard your personal information. You are always in control of your information, and CLEAR will never sell your data. To learn more, visit Beyond GlobeNewswire: Enrollees can use CLEAR to verify your identity everywhere it is accepted.



CLEAR Verified press releases are now available to United States-based GlobeNewswire customers, with details on a broader rollout to follow. To learn more about the benefits, visit .

About Notified

At Notified, we champion the corporate storyteller. We empower investor relations and public relations professionals with the tools, technologies and expertise to tell their stories powerfully, effectively and flawlessly.

Relied on by more than 10,000 global clients, we enable IR and PR teams to stay in control of their corporate narrative with a suite of world-class, award-winning solutions and dedicated customer service team. Our end-to-end communications solutions include everything from GlobeNewswire press release distribution, social listening and media monitoring to earnings calls, IR websites and investor days.

With Notified, your story goes here.

Notified is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

About CLEAR

CLEAR's mission is to create frictionless experiences. With over 22 million Members and a growing network of partners across the world, CLEAR's identify platform is transforming the way people live, work, and travel. Whether you are traveling, at the stadium, or on your phone, CLEAR connects you to the things that make you, you – making everyday experiences easier, more secure, and friction-free. CLEAR is committed to privacy done right. Members are always in control of their own information, and we never sell Member data. For more information, visit .

Contact:

Caroline Smith

