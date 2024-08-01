Quera Launches The Quera Quantum Alliance To Drive Global Deployment Of Neutral-Atom Quantum Computers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuEra Computing, the leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced the launch of the QuEra Quantum Alliance Partner Program. This initiative aims to accelerate the development, deployment, and utilization of neutral-atom quantum computers to solve the world's most challenging computational problems. Through the QuEra Quantum Alliance, QuEra's goal is to identify and collaborate with leading and solutions companies to deliver unparalleled quantum computing experiences to organizations worldwide.



Initial members of the QuEra Quantum Alliance include:



BIP : BIP is a leading international consulting firm specializing in business integration and digital transformation.

BlueQubit : A California-based, Quantum software and applications company.

Classiq : The leading quantum software company providing an all-encompassing platform (IDE, compiler, and OS) with a single point of entry into quantum computing.

E4 Computer Engineering SpA : E4 Computer Engineering designs and manufactures highly technological solutions for HPC Clusters, Cloud, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Hyper-Converged infrastructure for the Academic and Industrial markets.

ITQAN Al Khaleej : ITQAN, a leading UAE Systems Integrator and United Technology Holding subsidiary, excels in tailored enterprise solutions with a skilled multinational team, specializing in Applications, Infrastructure, and Integrated Security since 1984.

Kipu Quantum : A German company that operates at the intersection of quantum computer hardware and quantum software applications, leading worldwide the development of disruptive application- and hardware-specific quantum algorithms for a wide range of industries.

Links Foundation : Fondazione LINKS (Leading Innovation and Knowledge of Society) is a non-profit research foundation that operates in applied research, innovation, and technology transfer, creating a bridge between basic research and the market. LINKS collaborates with national and international academies, research centers, and companies. With more than 160 researchers, the Foundation oversees technical-scientific disciplines in digital technology development, including connected systems and IoT, cybersecurity, high-performance computing, quantum computing, quantum communications, artificial intelligence, rapid hardware prototyping, and photonics.

Pawsey Supercomputing Centre : The Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre is Australia's leading high-performance computing facility. Home to Setonix, the greenest and most powerful supercomputer in the Southern Hemisphere and hosting Australia's Quantum Supercomputing Innovation Hub.

Phasecraft : Phasecraft is the quantum algorithms company with the goal of delivering quantum computing solutions to real world problems faster.

QAI Ventures : QAI Ventures is a global ecosystem builder with offices in Basel, Switzerland, and Calgary, Canada. Its Quantum & AI-focused VC fund and accelerator programs support the creation and growth of startups from lab to IPO.

qBraid : The one-stop platform for quantum computing hardware and software, offering access to QuEra's Bloqade software in both Julia and Python as well as access to Aquila, QuEra's neutral atom quantum computer, via Amazon Braket.

QCWare : A leading software and services company at the forefront of quantum and classical computing with specializations in machine learning and chemistry applications for both near-term quantum computers and high-performance classical systems.

QMWare : QMware stands as a leading provider of hybrid quantum computing cloud services, specializing in B2B Quantum as a Service. The company's platform blends high-performance computing with advanced quantum resources, designed to augment today's hyperscaler capabilities.

QPerfect : A spin-off of the European Center for Quantum Sciences in Strasbourg, pioneers high-performance quantum computing emulation, enhancing quantum computer performance to unlock large-scale, industry-relevant applications.

Quantum Machines : Quantum Machines designs and deploys a comprehensive hardware/software control stack for the largest and most advanced quantum computers in the world.

QunaSys : Founded in 2018 in Tokyo, Japan, QunaSys is a world-leading developer of innovative quantum algorithms and software, focusing on accelerating the industry adoption of quantum technology in areas such as chemistry, CAE, and other fields.

Strangeworks : Strangeworks combines intuitive software development, conversational computing, AI, and quantum computing to offer a complete suite of solutions that enable businesses to solve their most important computational problems.

Venturus : Venturus is a technology, research, development and innovation center that has been creating and developing products and services for 28 years with a decisive impact on the lives of the end customer. Venturus maps the entire scenario to develop technological solutions that use high standards and cutting-edge technologies, with risk reduction, time saving, and deliveries that truly add value. Wolfram Research : Wolfram Research are pioneers in computation; creators of Wolfram Language, Mathematica, Wolfram|Alpha, and Wolfram Quantum Framework.



Benefits of the QuEra Quantum Alliance include:

: Throughout the year, QuEra and its partners will conduct joint go-to-market activities, including webinars and exclusive events at industry conferences to promote joint innovations and offerings.: Partners and select customers will receive sneak previews and early access to QuEra's breakthrough innovations, allowing them to customize their offerings as necessary.: QuEra's world-class team of engineers, software, and application experts will collaborate with partners to help realize the potential of quantum computing.

See additional information at QuEra's partner page:

See video testimonials for many partners at:

QuEra's neutral-atom quantum computers combine system size, coherence, and advanced processing modes. These computers offer a promising path to large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computing. Since November 2022, QuEra's first-generation neutral-atom quantum computers have been publicly accessible via a large public cloud service, and they remain the only neutral-atom platform available for public use. QuEra leads the neutral-atom market, offering dynamic qubit manipulation (qubit shuttling) for flexible and efficient quantum computations. Operating at room temperature, QuEra's computers integrate seamlessly with classical computing infrastructure.

“QuEra is thrilled to launch the QuEra Quantum Alliance Partner Program. This program represents our commitment to fostering collaboration and driving innovation in the quantum computing landscape,” said Yuval Boger, Chief Commercial Officer at QuEra Computing,“We look forward to working with our esteemed partners to unlock new possibilities and address some of the most complex computational challenges.”

Partner Quotes (in alphabetical order)

Antonio Corghi, Partner at BIP and Co-Founder at BIP xTech:“At BIP, we are committed to driving innovation and harnessing cutting-edge technologies to solve complex challenges for our clients. Partnering with QuEra, allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible and deliver unprecedented value. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to stay at the forefront of technological advancements and provide our clients with the most advanced solutions in the market.”

“At BlueQubit , we have been leveraging QuEra's Aquila machines for our R&D efforts, uncovering novel applications of emerging quantum technologies,” said Hrant Gharibyan, CEO, BlueQubit.“We are thrilled to join the QuEra Quantum Alliance Partner program, and we look forward to collaborating on some of the most challenging scientific and technological hurdles to pave the way for a quantum-powered future.”

“Being part of the QuEra Quantum Alliance is a unique opportunity to bring together our expertise and unleash a huge potential in the Quantum field, in particular to develop integrated HPC-QC solutions,” says Daniele Gregori, Chief Scientific Officer at E4 Computer Engineering .

Enrique Solano, co-CEO and co-founder of Kipu Quantum :“We are highly optimistic about the results that can be achieved by combining Kipu's expertise in novel quantum algorithms with QuEra's leading hardware development. We are confident that QuEra and Kipu Quantum complement perfectly to deliver our technologies to customers and bring quantum advantage to industry applications rather soon.”

“The QuEra Quantum Alliance is an additional important step to attract end-users and strengthens the collaboration between our two organizations. The QuEra Quantum Technology is evolving quickly and increasing the synergy enhances the ability to better understand the industries needs and market opportunities,” said Olivier Terzo, head of the Advance Computing, Electromagnetism and Photonics Research domain, LINKS Foundation .

Mr. Ali Jaber Al Yafei, CEO - United Technology Holding:“Becoming a member of the QuEra Quantum Alliance is a significant moment for ITQAN Al Khaleej and United Technology Holding . By integrating QuEra's advanced quantum computing technology, we are poised to drive significant innovation and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our clients. This partnership highlights our dedication to leading in technological advancements and providing exceptional value to our customers, and bringing cutting-edge technologies to the UAE.”

Feras Al Jabi, General Manager of ITQAN Al Khaleej :“We are excited to join the QuEra Quantum Alliance. This partnership enables ITQAN Al Khaleej to introduce groundbreaking quantum computing capabilities to the UAE market, offering our clients unparalleled computational power. We are excited to collaborate with QuEra to unlock new opportunities and tackle complex challenges, reaffirming our commitment to innovation and excellence in serving our clients.”

“Pawsey's comprehensive, multi-staged research collaboration with QuEra opens an exciting door to Pawsey's researchers and their partners,” says Ugo Varetto, Chief Technology Officer at The Pawsey Supercomputing Centre .“Our researchers will not only gain training, have access to QuEra's current and future world-class quantum computers but will also have ongoing support of QuEra's scientific advisors. This multi-pronged support will ensure Australian researchers will have continuous progress and impactful outcomes.”

Ashley Montanaro, co-founder and CEO of Phasecraft , said:“We are delighted to be a launch partner in the QuEra Quantum Alliance. Our ongoing collaboration developing quantum algorithms for biomedical modeling has given us a keen appreciation for the potential of QuEra hardware, and the quality of the QuEra team. We look forward to continuing to work together to push the boundaries of quantum computing.”

“Being a member of the QuEra Quantum Alliance allows QAI Ventures to give quantum startups around the world early access to cutting-edge technology. For example, they can now work with QuEra's advanced neutral-atom quantum computers, helping them develop new algorithms for complex simulations and improve quantum communication methods. This collaboration directly supports their growth and innovation in the quantum field,” said Alexandra Beckstein, Co-Founder and CEO at QAI Ventures .

“As a leading platform for quantum computing hardware and software ourselves, we're thrilled to be part of QuEra's growing presence as a leader in quantum computing and are looking forward to shaping the quantum industry together” - qBraid CEO and Co-Founder Kanav Setia.

Matt Johnson, CEO, QC Ware :“QC Ware is excited to join the QuEra Quantum Alliance Partner Program. The partnerships enabled by this program will create new opportunities and sharpen the community's focus in advancing quantum computing to solve complex computational problems. We look forward to collaborating with QuEra and other leading innovators to push the boundaries of quantum technology and deliver groundbreaking solutions to our customers.”

George Gesek, CTO and co-founder QMware :“The QuEra Quantum Alliance marks another milestone in our collaboration after having integrated QuEra's QPU technology into our hybrid system. As middleware for hyperscalers and data centers, QMware enhances classical computing with advanced quantum resources, opening the door for industries to access quantum computing performance and technology hardware seamlessly. This positions QMware as a key player in the Alliance to bring quantum technology to the market with scalable applications in productive environments.”

“We are excited to join forces with QuEra through the Quantum Alliance Partner Program. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to enhance quantum computing performance and bring industry-relevant applications to fruition. By leveraging QuEra's cutting-edge technology and participating in joint go-to-market activities, we are poised to unlock new possibilities in the quantum computing landscape and address some of the most complex computational challenges together.” Guido Masella, Co-founder and CTO of QPerfect .

“Quantum Machines is thrilled to be working in partnership with QuEra, through the BIRD Foundation, to develop critical quantum control technology required for scaling up optically addressed qubits,” says Dr. Yonatan Cohen, co-founder and CTO of Quantum Machines ,“QM is committed to providing quantum computer builders across the industry with the control systems they need to achieve their goals to scale up the size and boost the performance of quantum computers.”

“We are delighted to be one of the initial members of the QuEra Quantum Alliance. QunaSys is dedicated to advancing the industrial application of fault-tolerant quantum computing through the development of algorithmic and software technologies. By working with the outstanding team at QuEra and combining their innovative neutral-atom quantum computers with QunaSys' technologies, we look forward to moving forward with our industrial client companies and working together to harness the potential of quantum computing,” says Tennin Yan, Co-founder and CEO of QunaSys .

“We are excited to become part of the QuEra Quantum Alliance and utilize QuEra's advanced capabilities to deliver unmatched value to our customers,” said whurley, Founder and CEO of Strangeworks .“QuEra's dedication to innovation resonates with our mission, and we eagerly anticipate a productive collaboration that will introduce transformative solutions to the market.”

“Becoming a partner of QuEra was a very important step for Venturus, as it positioned us consistently in the field of quantum computing in Latin America. Not to mention the excellent relationship we have, as QuEra is always willing to help us both with technology and business questions. Truly a partner that makes a difference for companies that wish to be in the global quantum computing scene,” says Daniel de Haro Moraes, Head of Emerging Technologies at Venturus .

“With advances in the science of encoding logical qubits and in manipulating neutral atoms, it is an exciting time to partner with hardware innovators, such as QuEra. Collaboration with quantum hardware partners will allow us to invent the applications of the future and to bring our users access to today's innovations. Wolfram Language's unique combination of numeric and symbolic computation has long been used to model, analyze, and visualize experimental data. Quantum hardware provides new frontiers to explore and build upon. We look forward to this program expanding opportunities for all stakeholders to participate in this exciting quantum ecosystem,” says Mads Bahrami, Manager of Academic Innovation Support at Wolfram .

For organizations interested in joining the QuEra Partner Program, please email ....

About QuEra

QuEra Computing is the leader in commercializing quantum computers using neutral atoms, widely recognized as a highly promising quantum computing modality. Based in Boston and built on pioneering research from Harvard University and MIT, QuEra operates the world's largest publicly accessible quantum computer, available over a major public cloud and for on-premises delivery. QuEra is developing large-scale, fault-tolerant quantum computers to tackle classically intractable problems, becoming the partner of choice in the quantum field. Simply put, QuEra is QuEra is the best way to quantum. For more information, visit us at quera.com and follow us on X or LinkedIn .

