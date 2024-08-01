TX Rail Products, Inc. Engages Hayden IR To Lead New Strategic Investor Relations Effort

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ASHLAND, Ky., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TX Rail Products, (OTC Markets PINK: TXRP) , a supplier of rail and rail products to the U.S. industry, short line railroads and tunneling contractors, today announced it has retained Hayden IR, LLC to broaden awareness of the company within the and communities and support the company's investor relations program.



Mr. Shrewsbury, CEO and Chairman of TX Rail Products, Inc., commented,“We have consistently delivered solid financial results over the last two years and are successfully executing on our business strategy to diversify our customer base. We are at a critical juncture in our business, and we ultimately aspire to uplist our stock to a national platform. Accordingly, we believe it was an opportune time to engage a strategic investor relations firm to help us more efficiently communicate our success and our plans to the financial markets and expand awareness of our company."

With offices in New York, Phoenix, and Chicago, Hayden IR provides a comprehensive range of investor relations services. Hayden IR works with micro- and small-cap public companies to more effectively communicate with the institutional investment community and connect its clients to an extensive network of investors, analysts and money managers across the country though a comprehensive, multi-tier proactive program.

Brett Maas, Managing Partner of Hayden IR commented,“TX Rail Products has improved its cost structure to enhance profitability, is generating positive cash flow and has a number of attractive near-term opportunities to further expand its business. They are taking steps to diversify and are well-positioned to build upon their recent success. We look forward to working with the team at TX Rail Products to refine their messaging and help them reach an expanded investor audience."

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

CONTACT: Contacts Investor Relations: Brett Maas Hayden IR ... 646-536-7331 William“Buck” Shrewsbury Chairman and CEO TX Rail Products, Inc. (606) 928-3131