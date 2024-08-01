Coherus To Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results On August 8, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that its second quarter 2024 results will be released after close on Thursday, August 8, 2024. Starting at 5:00 p.m. EDT on August 8, 2024, Coherus' management team will host a call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.



A webcast replay will be available on following the conclusion of the live conference call.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, August 8, 2024, starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

To access the conference call, please pre-register through the following link to receive dial-in information and a personal PIN to access the live call:

Please dial in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Webcast:

The press release with the second quarter 2024 financial results and related materials will be available at before the start of the conference call.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the“Investors” section of the Coherus website at /events-presentations .

Disclosure Information

Coherus uses the website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Coherus Contact Information

Investors:

Jami Taylor, Head of Investor Relations for Coherus

...