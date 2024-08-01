(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems is estimated at US$90.0 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$123.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the nonresidential prefabricated building systems market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for faster construction timelines and reduced labor costs in various sectors such as healthcare, education, and retail. The rising focus on sustainability and energy efficiency in construction is also a significant driver, as prefabricated buildings typically offer greater precision in material use and higher quality insulation and air sealing, which reduce energy consumption over the building's lifecycle.

Additionally, as urban areas continue to grow, the limitations in construction space and the need to minimize disruption in dense settings push the demand for prefabricated solutions that can be assembled quickly and more cleanly than traditional construction methods. Economic factors such as the fluctuating costs of raw materials also encourage the use of prefabricated systems, as they can be more budget-friendly and less susceptible to market variations once manufactured.

