UNICEF Selects Rellevate, Inc. to Facilitate Payments Globally

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rellevate, Inc., Rellevate, a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access, has been selected through a competitive solicitation by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), to provide payments for UNICEF across the globe."Rellevate is honored to partner with UNICEF, an esteemed organization dedicated to supporting children in need,” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO.“We are proud to contribute to UNICEF's vital mission of delivering aid and hope to children around the world, and we are committed to supporting their efforts in every way possible. UNICEF will utilize Rellevate's innovative payment technology to facilitate secure and efficient transactions worldwide.”Rellevate was formed to assist middle- and lower-income individuals and to offer phenomenal products and services fairly priced, thereby displacing the current onerous players that take advantage of these populations. In essence, Rellevate helps those that need it most. In that regard, it shares the same values UNICEF has as it relates to helping disadvantaged children everywhere in the world that need help.Rellevate's work to support UNICEF globally is effective immediately.About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Bank Accounts, Debit Cards, Earned Wage Access, Bill Pay, and Money Transfer. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.For more information on Rellevate and Rellevate's digital financial services, visit or contact Rellevate at ...

