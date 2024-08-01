Acclaimed Educator Dr. Scott Petri Joins Bill Of Rights Institute

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award-winning social studies educator will bolster the Institute's support for America's civics and history teachers and students.

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bill of Rights Institute, a national leader in civics and history education, today announced that award-winning social studies educator Dr. Scott Petri has joined the Institute team.As BRI's Manager, Program Partnerships, Petri will bolster the Institute's efforts to support teachers nationwide with high-quality professional development programs.“As a classroom teacher, I know how important it is for educators to have access to quality, reliable training and curricula,” Petri said.“I am honored to join an organization that has supported so many of my teacher colleagues and students over the years.”A veteran middle school and high school civics and history teacher, Petri is also co-author of The EduProtocol Field Guide Social Studies Edition, a resource used by teachers nationwide that provides lesson frames designed to engage students in critical thinking, collaboration, communication, and creativity.Petri is also President-Elect of the California Council for the Social Studies (CCSS) and served as past president of the Southern California Social Studies Association. He was named Outstanding High School Social Studies Teacher of the Year by CCSS in 2021 and was a 2023-24 PBS Invention Ed Fellow.BRI Chief Program Officer Stan Swim said he was looking forward to the experience and expertise Petri will add to the Institute's talented team.“Honoring our commitment to America's teachers and young people means building a team that understands their needs and challenges,” Swim said.“Dr. Scott Petri shares our deep passion for advancing civics and history education, and he will be an immediate asset to our organization and the educators and students we serve.”The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. For more information on the Bill of Rights Institute, visit .

