Pasona Group To Hold 'Awaji Well-Being Business Contest 2024' On November 14Th

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Images from last year's "Awaji Well-being Business Contest 2023"

Expo 2025 pavilion "PASONA NATUREVERSE" exterior concept image

Pavilion exhibit overview

Event aims for creation of new well-being industries - pitches from entrepreneurs, startup companies accepted from July 9th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) will be holding "Awaji Well-being Week 2024", a multi-part event themed on well-being*, this autumn on Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. "Awaji Well-being Business Contest 2024" will be held as part of the event on Thursday, November 14th, featuring a business pitch event from entrepreneurs and startup companies as well as panel discussions with experts. The call for entrepreneurs and startup companies wishing to participate in the pitch event began Tuesday, July 9th.

In anticipation of Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai, Japan, there is growing momentum for the creation of new ideas and businesses with an eye toward well-being, designing future society, achieving the SDGs, and providing solutions to society's problems. "Awaji Well-being Business Contest 2024" will feature a pitch event in which entrepreneurs and startup companies will pitch business ideas themed on "body", "mind", and "bonds". Winners of the Grand Prize and Excellence Award will receive support from Pasona Group through business partnerships developed on Awaji Island as well as support with commercializing pitch ideas through proof-of-concept demonstrations.

Joint partner for this event is MIRACLE (representative corporation: SUNDRED Corporation), originated by Dr. Yoshiki Sawa, a leading expert in the field of regenerative medicine using iPS cells and Professor Emeritus at Osaka University, who is also involved in startup incubation in healthcare and other fields.

* "Well-being" refers to "a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity" (as defined by the World Health Organization).

■Overview: "Awaji Well-being Business Contest 2024"

Date: Thursday, November 14th, 2024

Location: Awaji Yumebutai International Conference Center

1 Yumebutai, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan

Content:

- Pitch event themed on "body", "mind", and "bonds"

- Panel discussion themed on "new industry creation", etc.

(Details to be announced on the homepage.)

Note: This business contest is being held with joint partner MIRACLE (representative corporation: SUNDRED Corporation)

■Overview: Pitch Event

Target: Entrepreneurs and startup companies which aim to create new industries for the realization of "well-being of the individual, society, and the world", etc.

Application Themes:

"Body" – businesses themed on health, food, agriculture, fisheries, medicine/healthcare, environment, soil, water, and space, etc.

"Mind" – businesses themed on art, entertainment, sports, education, etc.

"Bonds" – business themed on energy, travel, AI/robotics, work, etc.

Schedule: Tuesday, July 9th, 2024 – Applications open

Friday, August 9th, 2024 – Application deadline

Late September, 2024 – Finalists chosen

Thursday, November 14th, 2024 – Competition held, Grand Prize winner chosen

Features: Grand prize winners may receive the following:

- support from Pasona Group through business partnerships developed on Awaji Island and proof-of-concept demonstrations

- use of Pasona Group offices on Awaji Island, etc.

Application Website:

Inquiries: Pasona Group Inc., Awaji Well-being Business Contest Management Office

E-mail: ...

■Overview: Joint Partner "MIRACLE"

MIRACLE (Medical & Healthcare Innovation ReAlizing CircLE)

Originated by Dr. Yoshiki Sawa, Professor Emeritus of Osaka University, MIRACLE is an organization which aims to actualize a society of well-being, and represented by SUNDRED Corporation (CEO: Masanobu Todome), a "new industry accelerator" with the stated goal of creating 100 new industries. The organization aims to bring together experts and players across disciplines for socially-focused, purpose-driven open dialogues, and connect with places of innovation in Japan and abroad to promote the implementation of a science-based "Open Well-being Innovation" on the societal level.

MIRACLE:

SUNDRED Corporation:

■ Pasona Group Pavilion "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Concept

Pasona Group's job is to harness the potential of the individual. We aim to help build a society in which everyone can flourish in good health and vibrance.

“Thank You, Life.”

We want to create a world where life is respected; a world enveloped in gratitude for life, from children to the elderly, among all people across the world. Our society is a part of the natural world, and humanity's continued existence is thanks to nature. However, at some point, we began to take nature for granted. Have we forgotten to be grateful? Giving thanks to each other, to the rich blessings bestowed upon humanity by nature, and for the fact that we are alive right now. We want to create a new world in which these expressions of thanks resonate and are passed down to the next generation.

We hope that many people from all over the world will visit our pavilion and become future creators of a world which reverberates with gratitude, and work with us to create the "NATUREVERSE" (Nature×Universe). This is the hope of Pasona Group.

・Main Themes

(1) Body: Medical / Food

Creating a healthy body through the latest medical care and food.

※As Executive Producer of the pavilion, Pasona Group welcomes Dr. Yoshiki Sawa, Professor Emeritus of Osaka University and leading expert in regenerative medicine using iPS cells.

(2) Heart: Life Purpose / Compassion

Now is the time to create a spiritually rich society in which everyone can think about their future based on the spirit of "compassion", and which is full of diversity and purpose in life.

(3) Bonds: Work / Mutual Aid

Creating a truly prosperous society in which all people can work vibrantly and live happily, in other words, a "society of mutual assistance" and a "Mutual Society".

For details regarding the pavilion:



Byron Russel

Pasona Group Inc.

+81 70-1267-1613

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram