Efficiencies.AI Launches To Transform Small & Medium Business AI Landscape

Making AI Less Artificial

Efficiencies, an innovative AIaaS (AI as a Service) provider officially launches their EQ AIgentTM️ product and EfficienciesGPT in OpenAI's ChatGPT store

- Josh StreetsUNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Efficiencies, an innovative AI as a Service company, has officially launched their product and services offering. Founded by contact center/service desk entrepreneurs & AI thought leaders, Efficiencies aims to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) quickly adapt to the future of work without the need for major investments or lengthy AI consulting engagements.Product and Service Focus:Efficiencies provides cost-effective AI solutions via their out-of-box AI products as well as a variety of AI services using Google, Amazon, and Microsoft offerings, among others. Through a customizable AI as a Service subscription, companies can access AI automation experts who can be enabled to implement solutions via the customers cloud environment, or by using Efficiencies pre-built tools, prompts and models that are available more quickly. For instance, Efficiencies offers customizable EQ AIgentsTM for tasks like sales, service, IT service desk, or appointment setting automation, which can be securely integrated without additional AI technology purchases. For companies not sure which use cases to begin with, their EfficienciesGPT for ChatGPT users is very busy providing end users access to their AI use case library of suggested AI starting points by business sector.Addressing AI Hype and Adoption Barriers:Recognizing the AI hesitation among companies between 100 to 10,000 employees, Efficiencies offers end-to-end support to help executives identify and test AI opportunities intelligently. This approach aims to improve employee and customer experiences while achieving cost savings. Without the risks that many large enterprises are facing.“We're very focused on making AI less artificial for all businesses & to level the AI playing field” said Josh Streets, founding investor & partner for Efficiencies.Strategic Vision and Market Potential:Efficiencies leverages the strengths of its founding partners and their global enterprise experience with AI, IT & CX. The company aims to democratize access to advanced AI capabilities, anticipating an AI as a Service market growth from $10B in 2023 to $289B by 2034. Anup Mehrotra, Senior Executive from Netsmartz , a US-based company and Strategic Partnership Advisor of Efficiencies, highlighted the company's ability to deploy AI strategies, resources, and tools rapidly, showcasing the potential of AI to I.T. business leaders & others.Client Engagement and Future Prospects:The company has already demonstrated its EQ AIgentTM chat and voice products to potential clients in Healthcare & Finance settings, resulting in immediate inquiries about availability and pricing. Their emotionally intelligent, AI agents are custom trained using natural language understanding & empathic voice responses. Efficiencies founders & leaders are not new to AI and more announcements on key talent acquisitions are forthcoming.Disclaimer - Efficiencies, EfficienciesGPT and EQ AIgent are trademarks of Efficiencies AI . All other company or product names mentioned herein may be trademarked by their respective owners.

