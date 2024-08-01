Transforming K-12 Education With Patented AI: Thinkster's Prediqt.Ai Platform Revolutionizes Personalized Learning And High-Dosage Tutoring

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KENDALL PARK,

N.J., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinkster Math

is thrilled to announce the launch of Prediqt, an AI-driven knowledge acceleration specifically designed for K-12 students. In an era where educational funding is under pressure, Prediqt offers a cost-effective solution that guarantees measurable outcomes through personalized learning and high-dosage

Prediqt: Transparent and Auditable AI Recommendations

Transforming K-12 Education with AI: Thinkster's Prediqt Platform Revolutionizes Personalized Learning and High-Dosage Tutoring

Continue Reading

Prediqt stands out by not only making personalized recommendations for each student but also explaining the rationale behind these suggestions transparently. This level of transparency ensures that educators and parents can audit the AI's decisions, fostering trust and confidence in the system. By understanding the 'why' behind each recommendation, teachers can better support their students' unique learning paths.

"In an era where AI is transforming every industry, Thinkster Math is at the forefront of educational innovation," says Raj Valli, CEO of Thinkster Math. "Our platform doesn't just adapt to students' needs-it predicts them, creating a truly personalized learning experience that guarantees results."

"AI is starting to transform how schools provide high-dosage tutoring and deliver data-driven outcomes that help all types of students. Thinkster has an incredible head start, having understood this potential for years and applying it to the critical tutoring industry. Thinkster's ability to leverage AI to support tutors, teachers, and learners is unique and a more comprehensive approach that yields results. As a leading innovator and learning scientist over the last two decades, I believe Thinkster has tremendous potential to grow and transform the high-dosage tutoring marketplace with a true focus on impact," said Vic Vuchic, Advisor to President of US Programs, AI and Digital Initiatives, Gates Foundation, and board member of Thinkster.

High-Dosage Tutoring: A Game Changer for Schools and Districts

Thinkster's high-dosage tutoring solution is designed to be a game changer for schools and districts. By leveraging AI to provide personalized, one-on-one tutoring sessions, Thinkster ensures that every student receives the attention they need to succeed. The platform's AI-driven hyper-personalization creates tailored learning paths that adapt in real-time to each student's progress and learning style.

Key features of Thinkster's high-dosage tutoring solution include:

The AI system creates tailored learning plans for each student, adapting to their individual needs and pace . This personalization is based on continuous assessment and analysis of the student's problem-solving methods.Students engage with interactive digital worksheets that complement live tutoring sessions and help make learning more engaging.Thinkster's hybrid model merges AI-driven learning with certified human tutoring, ensuring AI recommendations are validated by experienced educators.Thinkster's curriculum emphasizes deep conceptual understanding and problem-solving skills.Thinkster guarantees measurable improvements in math scores.The platform provides detailed analytics and progress reports that allow parents, teachers, and administrators to track student progress in real-time.Thinkster's platform supports both in-class and remote learning environments.

Superintendents, principals, and math teachers are invited to experience the power of AI-driven personalized learning. To schedule a demo or learn more about implementing Thinkster in your school or district, send an email to [email protected] .

About Thinkster Math:

Thinkster is a leading provider of AI-driven math tutoring solutions, combining cutting-edge technology with expert human instruction to deliver personalized, high-impact learning experiences for K-12 students. With a focus on deep conceptual understanding and guaranteed learning outcomes, Thinkster is revolutionizing the way students learn and excel in math.

Kendra Straley

Marketing Manager at

Thinkster Learning

[email protected]

888-204-7484

SOURCE Thinkster Learning, Inc