Interdigital Announces 2024 Investor Day

The event will feature presentations by members of the senior management team, including President and Chief Executive Officer Liren Chen, Chief Officer Rajesh Pankaj, Chief Licensing Officer Eeva Hakoranta, and Chief Officer Rich Brezski. Topics will include company vision and growth strategy, innovation, licensing, and a financial overview. A question and answer session will follow the presentations.

In-person attendance for this event requires pre-registration. Investors and analysts should register via InterDigital's Investor Relations website at .

Investors and analysts can also attend the event virtually at . A replay of the event, as well as a copy of the presentation, will be available following its conclusion.

About InterDigital ®

InterDigital is a global research and development company focused primarily on wireless, video, artificial intelligence (“AI”), and related technologies. We design and develop foundational technologies that enable connected, immersive experiences in a broad range of communications and entertainment products and services. We license our innovations worldwide to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications devices, consumer electronics, IoT devices, cars and other motor vehicles, and providers of cloud-based services such as video streaming. As a leader in wireless technology, our engineers have designed and developed a wide range of innovations that are used in wireless products and networks, from the earliest digital cellular systems to 5G and today's most advanced Wi-Fi technologies. We are also a leader in video processing and video encoding/decoding technology, with a significant AI research effort that intersects with both wireless and video technologies. Founded in 1972, InterDigital is listed on Nasdaq.

